Deborah A. Lytle, 70, dedicated registered nurse and instructor

For the past 20 years, Deborah A. Lytle, a registered nurse and health care administrator, cared for patients and taught medical professionals, despite her own health challenges.
Since 2000, she had been treated for breast cancer, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and a brain-stem tumor. After recovering, Lytle "continued to enjoy travel, golf, gardening, photography, good food and hearty conversations," said her friend, Kate Lulek. "She could not, however, overcome the ravages of Covid-19."
While on vacation May 5, Lytle was admitted to St. Joseph Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga., where she died on May 16, 2021. The Williamsville resident was 70.
"She was one of the best nurses I have ever met," Lulek said. "She was so smart, and she had a wonderful rapport with all her patients – they just loved her."
Also, "She had a wicked, wonderful sense of humor, which you need to have," Lulek said. "She had grit, and survived all those illnesses – she was just a fighter."
Lytle was born in the Bronx on June 28, 1950, the older of two children of Edward and Geraldine Walz Bang. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Nursing in 1972 and a master's degree in Nursing in 1993, both from the University at Buffalo. At her 1993 graduation, she received the Graduate Faculty Award for Clinical Excellence.
In 1972, Lytle started her nursing career at Meyer Memorial Hospital, now Erie County Medical Center. In 1976, she moved to the Erie County Health Department, where she worked as a home-health visiting nurse until 1992, mentoring other nurses who were starting to work in homes. In 1992, Lytle was hired by Tender Loving Care Staff Builders, where she developed programs for orientation and staff development.
Lytle moved to the Philadelphia area in 1996 and became the national director of Clinical Development at Tender Loving Care. In the mid-2000s, she served as director of program development for Southern Care Hospice, then spent three years as director of the Souderton Adult Day Care Center in Souderton, Pa.
She returned to Williamsville in 2020, and was working part time training personal care aides for All Metro Health Care and easing into retirement.
From 1987 through 1995, Lytle served with the 338th General Hospital in the Army Reserve, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. In 1989, she was awarded the Army Achievement Medal for her work in orienting new Army Nurse Corps officers.
In her younger years, she was also an avid softball player who played for Mother’s Bakery, Cold Play and Flash.
Lytle was an avid photographer, golfer and gardener, Lulek said.
"She had beautiful gardens when she lived in Pennsylvania, and she would spend her evening and weekends out there, tending to everything."
Besides Kate Lulek, Lytle is survived by a brother, James.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Amherst.