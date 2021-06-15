Deborah A. Lytle, 70, dedicated registered nurse and instructor

For the past 20 years, Deborah A. Lytle, a registered nurse and health care administrator, cared for patients and taught medical professionals, despite her own health challenges.

Since 2000, she had been treated for breast cancer, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and a brain-stem tumor. After recovering, Lytle "continued to enjoy travel, golf, gardening, photography, good food and hearty conversations," said her friend, Kate Lulek. "She could not, however, overcome the ravages of Covid-19."

While on vacation May 5, Lytle was admitted to St. Joseph Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga., where she died on May 16, 2021. The Williamsville resident was 70.

"She was one of the best nurses I have ever met," Lulek said. "She was so smart, and she had a wonderful rapport with all her patients – they just loved her."

Also, "She had a wicked, wonderful sense of humor, which you need to have," Lulek said. "She had grit, and survived all those illnesses – she was just a fighter."