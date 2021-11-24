David M. Sisson, 71, banker who brought opera performances to Western New York

May 30, 1950 - Nov. 15, 2021

David M. Sisson, a banker who loved opera and helped bring opera performers to stages in Western New York, has died at age 71.

The long-time Buffalo resident died in the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Mr. Sisson was an officer of QRS Music and Opera Niagara Ltd., which until the early 2000s brought traveling opera performances to Buffalo from Eastern Europe. He also served on the board of Buffalo Opera Unlimited, which presents local artists.

He grew up in northern New Jersey, close to the homes of some New York Yankee players. He admired Yogi Berra, the team's Hall of Fame catcher. In youth baseball and high school, Mr. Sisson always wore Berra's jersey number, 8.

Educated at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts and the University of Rochester, where he received his BA and MBA, he came to Buffalo in 1973 to join Marine Midland Bank. He worked for several other banks and his career culminated with retirement from First Niagara Bank as first vice president – regional credit manager.

After that, he worked as a New York State bank examiner until 2018. He said he determined that it is easier to criticize a bank than to manage one.