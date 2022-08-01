David M. Davidson, 80, podiatrist given lifetime achievement award

March 18, 1942 – July 24, 2022

Dr. David M. Davison, a pioneering podiatrist who lectured extensively throughout the United States, developed an approach to health care that should serve as a model for how patients should be treated, his colleagues said.

Sonya Noor, a friend and colleague, described his approach as “very patient-centric.”

Dr. Davidson, who died on July 24 at the age of 80, held a highly regarded reputation for his surgical skills, as well as for his compassionate and firm demeanor.

The New York State Podiatric Medical Association this year awarded him its lifetime achievement award.

In 2009, the podiatrist was elected president of the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine, and he held regional and national positions in the medical field, sharing his expertise in areas such as wound care and orthopedics.

In addition to his lectures around the country, he wrote more than 100 scientific papers and contributed to textbooks.

Dr. Davidson, a Rochester native who lived in Williamsville, served as medical director at the Center for Wound Care at Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital from 2006-2010. He was on the medical staff at the Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at Erie County Medical Center from 2010-2021.

He served as an associate professor in the Department of Orthopedics at the University at Buffalo.

Dr. Davidson graduated from Syracuse University in 1964 and from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine in 1968. Upon graduation from podiatry school, Dr. Davidson began practicing in Buffalo.

An avid runner, he completed several marathons and exercised daily.

He served as president of Temple Beth Zion and regional president of the Union of American Hebrew Congregations.

Survivors include his wife, Bette Silverman Davidson; a son, Stuart; a daughter, Rachel Kaplan; sisters, Hilda Cahn and Susan Braun; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 7 at Temple Beth Zion, at 805 Delaware Ave.