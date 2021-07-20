David J. Garbacz, 67, standout prep athlete became well-known as an umpire

Nov. 3, 1953 – July 13, 2021
David J. Garbacz was the kind of official you wanted calling the most important games.
"He was always requested for playoff games," said Norb Schmalfeld, president of the Western New York Umpires Association. "They wanted him because they knew he would do a good job. Not every team or coach is going to agree with an umpire's decisions, but he had the respect of the people."
Mr. Garbacz died unexpectedly in his favorite chair in his Lancaster home, his family said. He was 67.
A popular and gregarious man, Mr. Garbacz "made more friends in 10 minutes than some people make in their whole lives," said his daughter, Lindsay Garbacz-Ahmed. "You could not go anywhere with him without hearing, 'Hey, Dave!' "
Mr. Garbacz was born in Buffalo, the oldest of seven children of James and Nancy Weiss Garbacz. He was a 1971 graduate of Bishop Ryan High School, where he was a standout three-sport athlete. He enjoyed baseball and football, but excelled in basketball, leading the school to a Bishop Burke League championship. He was an All-State basketball player and set records in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association, scoring 1,341 career points.
"What I hear from my grandma and my uncles is that he got like 98 different letters from colleges offering scholarships," for both basketball and football, said Garbacz-Ahmed.
"He was good at everything he did athletically," she said.
Mr. Garbacz accepted a full basketball scholarship to Canisius College, and attended for three years before taking a job as a sales representative for Continental Manufacturing.
After Continental Manufacturing closed, he was hired by Laux Sporting Goods in Amherst in 2006.
He and Doreen Boryszak married on Dec. 2, 1983, in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Depew.
When his children were young, he coached their teams, his daughter said. "He started off with my brothers, coaching baseball," said Garbacz-Ahmed. "Then he coached my softball team since I was 8 or 9," she said.
Garbacz-Ahmed was a standout volleyball and softball player, and her father enjoyed supporting and advising her.
"Sports were his life," she said.
He was a head coach for more than 20 years with the South Cheektowaga Lancaster/Depew Heat and was a founder of WNY Sting softball.
"I like to think my dad was a big part of the reason why Western New York travel softball teams became so big," said Garbacz-Ahmed. "I think my dad saw that the girls I played with were really talented, and he wanted to make a really good team where we could travel around the country and get scouted."
They had an excellent relationship both as father-daughter and coach-player, said Garbacz-Ahmed.
"I was very lucky because my dad was always so positive," she said. "Sometimes when you have a father and daughter, you'll see the daughter yelling at the dad or the dad kind of barking at the daughter, but the relationship I had with my dad was such a positive experience that he never had to force me to practice. I loved the game and I loved the way that he coached so much, it was always a happy, fun experience with him."
Mr. Garbacz was well-suited for the challenges of coaching and officiating, said Schmalfeld.
"He had the personality that could defuse any issues or challenges," he said. "He had great game-management skills, which is very critical for any umpire to have. It isn't so much about calling balls and strikes, safe and out, fair or foul, it's a matter of being able to manage the people around you, whether it is a player or coach or a spectator. He had a real knack for being able to defuse and work through those situations."
Mr. Garbacz had been a member of the Western New York Umpires Association since 2005 and was serving his first term on the group's board of directors.
He was a referee for 16 seasons for the Western New York Board of Women's Sports.
Many organizations offered condolences, including Aunt Rosie's International Fastpitch Tournament, the Niagara Frontier Officials Association and several local high school softball programs.
Mr. Garbacz was a dedicated Bills fan, attending two Super Bowls, and supported the Sabres, Bisons and Bandits.
Besides his daughter, Lindsay Garbacz-Ahmed, and his wife of 37 years, Doreen, Mr. Garbacz is survived by his mother, Nancy; four sons, Jason Wyatt James and James "JJ", Craig and Steve Kazmierczak; three brothers, Greg, Gary and Jeff; two sisters, Margie Nally and Amy Snyder; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Friday in the pavilion at Westwood Park, 175 Pavement Road, Lancaster.