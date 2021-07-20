David J. Garbacz, 67, standout prep athlete became well-known as an umpire

They had an excellent relationship both as father-daughter and coach-player, said Garbacz-Ahmed.

"I was very lucky because my dad was always so positive," she said. "Sometimes when you have a father and daughter, you'll see the daughter yelling at the dad or the dad kind of barking at the daughter, but the relationship I had with my dad was such a positive experience that he never had to force me to practice. I loved the game and I loved the way that he coached so much, it was always a happy, fun experience with him."

Mr. Garbacz was well-suited for the challenges of coaching and officiating, said Schmalfeld.

"He had the personality that could defuse any issues or challenges," he said. "He had great game-management skills, which is very critical for any umpire to have. It isn't so much about calling balls and strikes, safe and out, fair or foul, it's a matter of being able to manage the people around you, whether it is a player or coach or a spectator. He had a real knack for being able to defuse and work through those situations."

Mr. Garbacz had been a member of the Western New York Umpires Association since 2005 and was serving his first term on the group's board of directors.

He was a referee for 16 seasons for the Western New York Board of Women's Sports.