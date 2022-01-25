Clinton Johnston, 105, electrician and airman who flew over Nagasaki

June 29, 1916 – Jan. 16, 2022

From his youth spent hanging around an iconic New York hotel where he crossed paths with royalty, to his military service, which brought him face to face with atomic devastation, and then to decades as a career tradesman in Western New York who worked until the year before his death, Clinton Johnston made the most of a very long life.

A North Tonawanda resident, Mr. Johnston died Jan. 16 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital two days after suffering a stroke, according to a longtime friend, Paul Peterangelo. He was 105.

A native of Brooklyn, Mr. Johnston was employed as a young man in the 1930s at the Waldorf Astoria. He began as an elevator operator and worked parties at one of New York City's most luxurious hotels. It was there, his companion Judy Niemiec said, that Mr. Johnston met and became friends with the likes of Cole Porter, the big band leader Xavier Cugat and the Duke of Windsor, the title bestowed to the former King Edward VIII, after he abdicated the British throne to marry the American socialite Wallis Simpson.

During the World War II, Mr. Johnston served in the Army Air Corps.