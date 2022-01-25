Clinton Johnston, 105, electrician and airman who flew over Nagasaki

June 29, 1916 – Jan. 16, 2022
From his youth spent hanging around an iconic New York hotel where he crossed paths with royalty, to his military service, which brought him face to face with atomic devastation, and then to decades as a career tradesman in Western New York who worked until the year before his death, Clinton Johnston made the most of a very long life.
A North Tonawanda resident, Mr. Johnston died Jan. 16 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital two days after suffering a stroke, according to a longtime friend, Paul Peterangelo. He was 105.
A native of Brooklyn, Mr. Johnston was employed as a young man in the 1930s at the Waldorf Astoria. He began as an elevator operator and worked parties at one of New York City's most luxurious hotels. It was there, his companion Judy Niemiec said, that Mr. Johnston met and became friends with the likes of Cole Porter, the big band leader Xavier Cugat and the Duke of Windsor, the title bestowed to the former King Edward VIII, after he abdicated the British throne to marry the American socialite Wallis Simpson.
During the World War II, Mr. Johnston served in the Army Air Corps.
As part of his service in the Air Corps, Niemiec said Mr. Johnston “was in the airplane over Nagasaki” after the United States dropped the second atomic bomb on Japan. Mr. Johnston's job was "to photograph the destruction," Niemiec said.
After World War II, Mr. Johnston married the former Doris Fiegel, a Western New York native. In 1946, the couple moved to the area, where Mr. Johnston would live for the remainder of his life.
He was an electrician by trade and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Between 1957 and 1961, Mr. Johnston helped to install the Robert Moses power project, including all 13 generators in Niagara Falls.
“He loved it,” Niemiec said.
With his work with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Mr. Johnston “worked out of the union for all different companies ... all different big electric companies,” Niemiec said. “He loved working.”
Mr. Johnston entered semi-retirement in 1988, but continued to do side jobs for friends and acquaintances for decades thereafter.
Mr. Johnston “was always smiling, he was pleasant,” Niemiec said. “His customers would invite him for dinner.”
He continued doing that work until just last year. Niemiec said his last "job" was rewiring a kitchen in November. In addition to his work, Mr. Johnston served as a leader with the Boy Scouts of America.
“He was just an outgoing man,” she added.
Among Mr. Johnston's relatives was a son, Daryl, who predeceased him.
In addition to Judy Niemiec, his companion of 14 years, survivors include one grandchild and one great-grandchild.