Clement James 'Jim' Clements, 82, longtime News employee was friend to all

In his younger days, he played bass and guitar in a band, specializing in country music. Later in life, he often sang Lynyrd Skynyrd's version of "Call Me the Breeze," which "was his signature song," his wife said.

Mr. Clements bragged to friends that he once sang on stage at the Grand Ole Opry's Ryman Auditorium. Then he would add with a chuckle that he did it by lagging behind his group during an official tour and crooning a few notes in the empty hall before hurrying to catch up with the guide.

In Florida, Mr. Clements enjoyed going to new places for karaoke nights, then slipping a CD of a professional yodeler to the DJ and lip-synching along with it. "He could yodel, and he was a good yodeler, but not like that guy," said his wife, laughing. "Most people in the crowd didn't know what was going on, and we were sitting there, dying laughing."

He loved people and charmed everyone he met.

"He could get along with anybody," his wife said.

He was devoted to his family, including daughters and grandsons and loved dogs, including his black lab, Max, and dachshunds Pumpkin and Bogey.

As a young man, Mr. Clements earned a brown belt in judo and later played hockey for many years on senior teams in Fort Erie.