Clement James 'Jim' Clements, 82, longtime News employee was friend to all

Aug. 7, 1939 – Oct. 28, 2021
Clement James Clements was known widely for his broad, ever-present smile, for his ability to befriend anybody, and for once memorably organizing a charity fundraiser at a Buffalo News employee picnic in which then-owner Warren Buffett agreed to be hit in the face with a plate full of shaving cream.
As an extra touch, Mr. Clements made sure the shaving cream was Gillette, a company in which the billionaire Buffett was the largest single shareholder.
"Jim cleaned him off afterward, too," said Virginia Clements, Mr. Clements' wife of 63 years. "He had shaving cream everywhere, in his nose, in his ears, all over."
Mr. Clements died in the Rosa Coplan home on the Weinberg Campus in Getzville, one of the care facilities where he had lived since becoming ill three years ago. The North Tonawanda resident was 82.
"He was sweet, kind, loving, and if you met him, you had a friend for life, and he would do anything for you," his wife said.
Mr. Clements was born in Gloucester, England, one of four children of Charles and Lucy Mayne Clements. His first name was a tribute to Clement Attlee, a prominent politician who later served as prime minster of England, but he was universally known as "Jim," or, later in the United States, "Limey."
Charles Clements moved his wife, younger son, and two daughters to Canada in 1952 after he was offered a job at Fleet Inc. as a machinist, due to his experience working on airplanes during World War II. Mr. Clements' older brother, Donald, joined them later.
In 1956, Mr. Clements met Virginia Miller on a blind date that was set up by a friend of hers and a friend of his who were dating. They married on June 4, 1958, in Fort Erie, where they lived for many years and raised their two daughters.
On Feb. 16, 1964, Mr. Clements started working in the composing room at The Buffalo News, where Donald joined him less than a year later.
In May 1992, Mr. Clements transferred to the advertising department, where he worked as a sales assistant. A few months later, he transferred to the new business department as an outside sales representative. He started in classified advertising sales in July 1996, and resigned three months later.
From 1975 to 1985, in addition to his full-time work at The News, Mr. Clements and his wife owned and operated Pop 'n' Pools on Garrison Road, where they sold pop, ice cream, doughnuts and, for a while, pizza. The store also sold above-ground swimming pools and Mr. Clements did in-ground pool maintenance.
After selling the business, the Clements bought a home in Port Charlotte, Fla., and began wintering there. In Florida, the couple developed a circle of friends who enjoyed performing karaoke. Under the name Charlotte Players, the group put on shows to raise money for charity. Mr. Clements sang and did comedic bits with that group and later with Peter and Friends.
In his younger days, he played bass and guitar in a band, specializing in country music. Later in life, he often sang Lynyrd Skynyrd's version of "Call Me the Breeze," which "was his signature song," his wife said.
Mr. Clements bragged to friends that he once sang on stage at the Grand Ole Opry's Ryman Auditorium. Then he would add with a chuckle that he did it by lagging behind his group during an official tour and crooning a few notes in the empty hall before hurrying to catch up with the guide.
In Florida, Mr. Clements enjoyed going to new places for karaoke nights, then slipping a CD of a professional yodeler to the DJ and lip-synching along with it. "He could yodel, and he was a good yodeler, but not like that guy," said his wife, laughing. "Most people in the crowd didn't know what was going on, and we were sitting there, dying laughing."
He loved people and charmed everyone he met.
"He could get along with anybody," his wife said.
He was devoted to his family, including daughters and grandsons and loved dogs, including his black lab, Max, and dachshunds Pumpkin and Bogey.
As a young man, Mr. Clements earned a brown belt in judo and later played hockey for many years on senior teams in Fort Erie.
He was an avid golfer who enjoyed an annual weekend excursion of News employees to the Cross Creek resort in Pennsylvania.
Mr. Clements and his wife moved to North Tonawanda in 2001 and became U.S. citizens in 2009.
Besides his wife of 63 years, Virginia Clements, Mr. Clements is survived by two daughters, Pamela Fornasiero and Catharine Ho; and five grandsons.
Interment will be private at White Chapel Memorial Park.