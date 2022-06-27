Clas Erik Gunnar Lundgren, 91, UB professor lauded as a pioneer of science

Jan. 21, 1931 -- June 12, 2022

Clas Erik Gunnar Lundgren, a world renowned specialist in respiratory physiology and lauded as one of Western New York's pioneers of science, received with co-inventors more than 120 patents.

Besides being brilliant, he was also fun to work with, a former colleague said.

"It was exciting and fun to be a part of his research team," said Dr. Donald Hickey, a surgical intensivist at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and friend of Dr. Lundgren for 47 years.

Dr. Hickey recalled that he started working in Lundgren's lab during medical school, and after his internship, he returned for four years as a post doctoral student.

Dr. Lundgren, who died on June 12, 2022, at the age of 91, "was a brilliant physiologist, a great mentor and a tireless worker," Dr. Hickey recalled. "He had a wonderful, warm sense of humor, was very cosmopolitan, and his lab was visited by interesting and talented people from all over the world."

Dr. Lundgren, who first name was also spelled Claes, retired as a distinguished professor of physiology and biophysics at the University at Buffalo, and for many years he directed its Center for Research and Education in Special Environments.

World experts on hyperbaric medicine came to Buffalo in 2009 for a scientific symposium recognizing the contributions of Dr. Lundgren, who was retiring at the time while still continuing his research.

The Snyder resident's work ranged from water immersion to hot and cold exposure.

Of the lab's purpose, Dr. Hickey said, it was "to study the human body’s response to various environmental stresses, such as water immersion, deep sea diving, high altitude exposure, hot and cold exposure, enhanced gravitational forces and graded exercise."

"We tested breathing gear for Navy Seals, propeller guards for water craft designed to prevent injury to Florida manatees, world record breath hold divers, water immersion under high G loads to help design better G suits for Air Force pilots, ways to optimize air delivery to working divers at depths to 190 feet and we even studied a potential blood substitute consisting of a suspension of microbubbles containing oxygen," Dr. Hickey said.

The UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences noted the death of Dr. Lundgren.

"Dr. Lundgren became a world expert in respiratory physiology, diving and hyperbaric medicine -- the medical use of oxygen at higher than atmospheric pressure -- and more recently, an artificial blood substitute," according to a UB story about him in 2009. He was recruited to UB to direct the hyperbaric physiology program. He came to UB in 1974 as a visiting associate professor. He joined the physiology department in a more permanent capacity in 1976 and was named a full professor in 1978. He was named SUNY distinguished professor – the highest faculty rank in the SUNY system – in 2007.

Over the years, Dr. Lundgren, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, won a SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities, and he also received a UB Exceptional Scholar Award for Sustained Achievement.

He also won the Albert Behnke Jr. Award from the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society.

His patents pertained to, among other areas, human engineering (breathing gear for divers) and the pharmaceutical fields (Nicorette gum for smoking withdrawal), according to the university.

Dr. Lundgren was among those honored in 2004 as recipients of the Western New York Pioneers of Science Awards in Kleinhans Music Hall.

Dr. Lundgren belonged to groups ranging from the Aerospace Medical Association and the Swedish Inventors Association to the American Physiological Society.

He attended the University of Lund School of Medicine in Sweden, where he graduated in 1958.

Dr. Lundgren earned a doctor of medicine degree in 1958.

Dr. Lundgren served in the Royal Swedish Navy, where he held the rank of lieutenant commander.

Survivors include his wife since 1959, Lone Lundgren; three daughters, Pia Lundgren, Eva Lundgren and Anna Lundgren; a sister, Marta Grondelli Lundgren; and two grandchildren.

Services will be private.

