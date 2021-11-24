Chuck Ward, 84, editor and publisher of the Olean Times Herald

“The honesty and boldness in his leadership was appreciated and, in hindsight, refreshing," she told the Times Herald. "I was equal amounts terrified, amused and impressed by Chuck every day. My time at the paper was transformative in large part because of him."

Born and raised in Buffalo, Charles Mead Ward was the son of Madeline Wallace Ward and Hamilton Ward III, administrative judge of the Eighth Judicial District of State Supreme Court. His grandfather, Hamilton Ward Jr., served as New York attorney general from 1929-1931. He graduated from Nichols School in 1956, attended Trinity College in Hartford, and then served in the Marine Corps from 1959 to 1961 – making some of the closest friends of his life.

Returning to Western New York, he joined the Wellsville Daily Reporter in 1962, performing practically every duty in the newsroom and beyond at one of the state's smallest dailies. He often told the story of a temporary assignment to the society page and compiling its wedding news. The stint lasted one day, when guided by his limited fashion knowledge, he reported the bride "was adorned in an A-frame dress."