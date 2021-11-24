Chuck Ward, 84, editor and publisher of the Olean Times Herald

Sept. 30, 1937 – Nov. 22, 2021
If there was a face of journalism in the Southern Tier during the late 20th century, it probably belonged to Chuck Ward of the Olean Times Herald.
Rising to editor and then publisher of the newspaper after joining its sports staff in 1969, Mr. Ward guided the small city daily into a news powerhouse during the 1970s and 1980s throughout five counties in New York and Pennsylvania. Along the way, he penned his own "must read" column on Saturdays, molded a staff of veteran reporters and editors and mentored dozens of young people breaking into the business.
Mr. Ward, a longtime Allegany resident, died Monday at Absolute Care in Westfield, where he had recently been admitted. He was 84.
Dedicated to his profession and his staff, a master storyteller and gifted with just the right amount of irreverence, his former reporters and editors recall his guidance and influence on their lives long after he retired.
Tom Missel, a former Times Herald sports writer, news reporter and assistant city editor who is now chief communications officer for St. Bonaventure University, told the Times Herald on Wednesday that “Chuck was a treasure, a character you’d imagine from a 1940s film noir about newspapers.”
And for Tracy Riordan DeRose, who started as an intern and worked her way into a reporter’s job, Mr. Ward remained a larger than life figure.
“The honesty and boldness in his leadership was appreciated and, in hindsight, refreshing," she told the Times Herald. "I was equal amounts terrified, amused and impressed by Chuck every day. My time at the paper was transformative in large part because of him."
Born and raised in Buffalo, Charles Mead Ward was the son of Madeline Wallace Ward and Hamilton Ward III, administrative judge of the Eighth Judicial District of State Supreme Court. His grandfather, Hamilton Ward Jr., served as New York attorney general from 1929-1931. He graduated from Nichols School in 1956, attended Trinity College in Hartford, and then served in the Marine Corps from 1959 to 1961 – making some of the closest friends of his life.
Returning to Western New York, he joined the Wellsville Daily Reporter in 1962, performing practically every duty in the newsroom and beyond at one of the state's smallest dailies. He often told the story of a temporary assignment to the society page and compiling its wedding news. The stint lasted one day, when guided by his limited fashion knowledge, he reported the bride "was adorned in an A-frame dress."
Instead, Mr. Ward turned to sports writing and joined the Times Herald staff in 1969, just in time to cover the St. Bonaventure Bonnies and their 1970 appearance in the NCAA Final Four. Later, he became the paper's news editor and managing editor in 1976 when it was owned by Olean's Fitzpatrick family. When the Times Herald was sold to Thomson Newspapers, he became executive editor of the Portsmouth (N.H.) Herald and then an editorial consultant for the chain throughout the eastern U.S.
He returned to Olean and the Times Herald in 1993 as publisher until his retirement in 1997.
An avid outdoorsman, he embraced the Southern Tier's opportunities despite his city roots. He often regaled friends with tales of boxing matches in Buffalo, Buffalo Bills players he covered for the Times Herald and the scores of characters he encountered throughout his life – the ones he called "interesting critters."
In 1985, Mr. Ward married Kathi Knight, a nurse. Shortly after her death in 1996, he founded the Kathi Ward Foundation, which still supports nursing education in the Olean area. He is survived by their sons, Sean and Shane. He is also survived by his first wife, Donna Ward, and their three daughters: Barbara Siciliano, Kathleen ("Katie"), and Tiffany Brairton; four grandchildren, and his best friend, Laura Schaaf.
Funeral arrangements were not finalized Friday.