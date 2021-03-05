Choi 'Kenny' K. Lam, 76, Hamburg restaurant operator and chef

“He said he slept in a booth in the restaurant, overnight, just put a chair at the end of the booth,” Carl Lam said. “He was living in Tonawanda at that point, and said it was too far of a commute. He would work until 2 a.m., sleep there, and wake up the next morning and start working.”

His wife worked just as hard. Mr. Lam would cut back on hours somewhat, but still worked 15-hour days until he closed Ginger & Garlic in 2015. When he was diagnosed with cancer, he worked through chemotherapy, only allowing himself an extra day off after a treatment.

When he sold the restaurant, he was still working 85-90 hour weeks.

“He didn’t want us in the business,” Carl Lam said. “He did that so that hopefully we won't have to work as hard as him.”

Mr. Lam’s eldest child, Thomas Lam, got his doctorate in materials engineering and works as a physical scientist for the Smithsonian Institution Conservation Institute. Christine Lam, in her third year of residency in anesthesiology, is a doctor.

Carl Lam, the youngest, is an academic advisor at the University at Buffalo, and a part-time meteorologist on television and radio.