Choi 'Kenny' K. Lam, 76, Hamburg restaurant operator and chef

Oct. 13, 1944 - March 2, 2021
For 35 years, the man Hamburg residents knew as Kenny fed them fried rice and Hunan chicken.
He worked up to 85 hour weeks at Manchurian House, Ginger & Garlic and other Asian restaurants until he lost his last job to coronavirus shutdowns in 2020.
On March 2, Choi K. Lam died after a 6-year battle with nasopharyngeal cancer. He was 76.
Born in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, his formal education ended with 6th grade. He immigrated to the United States in 1969, at 25, starting as a busboy in a Manhattan restaurant.
A mentor steered him to Western New York, where he opened Manchurian House in Hamburg in 1980. He hired Yin “May” Lam in 1984 to help him. They got married in 1985.
Together, they ran kitchens for 35 years and raised three children.
He owned Manchurian House from 1980-2002, Lam's Chinese Kitchen from 2004-2005, Manchurian Chinese Cuisine from 2006-2007, and Ginger & Garlic from 2008-2015. (It continues under new ownership). He also worked as a chef at Lee Chiu's in Tonawanda during the 1970s and at Saigon Bangkok from 2018 to 2020.
In January, after the cancer returned, his youngest child, Carl Lam, asked his father – “never very talkative” – to submit to an interview to capture his story. His father obliged him for about 40 minutes, sharing details from his life.
“He said he slept in a booth in the restaurant, overnight, just put a chair at the end of the booth,” Carl Lam said. “He was living in Tonawanda at that point, and said it was too far of a commute. He would work until 2 a.m., sleep there, and wake up the next morning and start working.”
His wife worked just as hard. Mr. Lam would cut back on hours somewhat, but still worked 15-hour days until he closed Ginger & Garlic in 2015. When he was diagnosed with cancer, he worked through chemotherapy, only allowing himself an extra day off after a treatment.
When he sold the restaurant, he was still working 85-90 hour weeks.
“He didn’t want us in the business,” Carl Lam said. “He did that so that hopefully we won't have to work as hard as him.”
Mr. Lam’s eldest child, Thomas Lam, got his doctorate in materials engineering and works as a physical scientist for the Smithsonian Institution Conservation Institute. Christine Lam, in her third year of residency in anesthesiology, is a doctor.
Carl Lam, the youngest, is an academic advisor at the University at Buffalo, and a part-time meteorologist on television and radio.
Over the years, Mr. Lam learned a lot about the people he fed. Seeing a regular customer come into the restaurant, he would start gathering ingredients for their favorite dish before they were even to their table, Lam said. His father could often scan a paper menu he was handed with circled items, back in the kitchen, and tell who was waiting for their food out front in the dining room.
“Some people say they live to work. He worked to live. That was him,” Carl said. “The most exciting part of the week for him was going to work, which is just so crazy.”
A couple days before he died, Carl Lam’s father said something that’s stuck with him.
“He said he thought that if he could have still been working, he wouldn’t have gotten sick again. He said even if he could have volunteered, or something,” Carl Lam said, his voice cracking, “the reoccurrence wouldn’t have come back, and he’d still be here.”
Services are visitation only, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10 in John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, 5453 Southwestern Boulevard, Hamburg.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.