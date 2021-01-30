William R., Jr. WRIGHT

WRIGHT - William R., Jr. Of Dalton, NY. Husband of the late Mary Shiela (Boland); survived by son, William R. Wright III; dear friend, Karen Ward; dear cousin Helen Wright Barkley (David) of Warsaw, NY; son of the late William R. Wright Sr. and Cecile (nee Cycon) Wright. William was a Korean War veteran who served with the 1st Marine Division in Korea from April 1951 to April 1952. He was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers Union Local 45 (now #3) for 71 years. He started in the Union as an apprentice and retired as the regional Director of Western New York. He served on the Executive Council for the International Union where he was awarded the BAC craft award for the outstanding Local Union Officer of 1996 in North America. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Life member Marine Corps League, AMVETS Post 13, Life Member Loyal Order of the Moose, Life Member of the VFW Post 5050 Geneseo, Past Commander of American Legion Post 1010 in Buffalo, Past Commander of American Legion Post 1569 Dalton, NY, member of the Board of Directors American Legion Post 1582, Canasaraga, NY, Past Master Nunda Station Lodge 682 F & AM, Past Commander of Knights Templar DeMolay #22, Past High Priest Steuben Chapter 91 Royal Arch Masons, past member of the York Cross of Honor Empire State #46, past Deputy Governor of Genesee York Rite College #25 Rochester, Saint George Council Order of Anointed Kings, member of Damascus Shriners Webster, NY and the Perry Shriners Club. Member Valley of Rochester A & A Scottish Rite 32°. Friends may call Saturday, January 30, 2021, from 2-4 and 7-9 at the Mann Funeral Home, Nunda, NY. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.