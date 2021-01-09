William R. JEHLE

JEHLE - William R. William R. (Bill) Jehle was born on July 7, 1935 and departed peacefully from this life on December 14, 2020. He resided for the majority of his life in Williamsville. Bill graduated from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and the University of Notre Dame before marrying his one true love, Patricia Anne Jehle (née Healy). Bill and Pat were blessed with six children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. With his family, Bill spent summers at the Buffalo Canoe Club and winters skiing at Murray Hill and the Buffalo Ski Club. He loved to share the joy of sailing and welcomed many aboard the Spree for wild and windy forays on Lake Erie. With his father he built and frequently expanded the house in which the growing family was raised. He had extensive travels in his career as an engineer for Linde/Praxair in Tonawanda managing the construction of air separation plants. He was constantly fixing things and enjoyed working hard to build a better home and recreational facilities for outdoor sports. He was instrumental in the evolution of what is now the Buffalo Ski Club. A lifetime of downhill skiing, sailing, scuba diving, hang gliding, parasailing and windsurfing left him with a myriad of stories of daring adventures. He enthusiastically continued to ski, sail, and windsurf into his 80s, inspiring others with his exuberant enjoyment of outdoor fun. Bill enjoyed playing guitar and singing folk songs with his wife and kids around a fire. Bill is survived by his children, Bob Jehle (Sorraya Jehle), Laurie Beauregard, Maureen Doessinger, Anne Marie Jehle (Phil Diggs), Tim Jehle, and Gretchen Jehle (Kurt Sable); grandchildren Diana Sefton, Emma Sefton Segovia, Marissa Doessinger, Abby Diggs, and Connor Sable; three great-grandchildren; and sister Bonnie Jehle (John Dangaard). He is preceded in death by his wife Pat Jehle and his brother Bob Jehle. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. An online tribute site is available at online at: https://www.forevermissed.com/bill-jehle/. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to, please consider contributing to the following charities: St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, University of Buffalo Newman Center, or the CDC Foundation.