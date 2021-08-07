William L. LOGAL

LOGAL - William L. "Bill" William "Bill" J. Logal April 2, 1939- December 10, 2020 "It is hard to Forget Someone Who Gave You so much to Remember" AKA: Flora Nerk editor of the Blue Line P.B.A. and writer for the Buffalo Alternative Press. Bill was known as a literary artisan who was a living thesaurus extraordinaire who appropriately wrote his own obituary to be shared at his passing. The passage below was written by Bill: "Logal, William J. - Beloved husband of Mary E. Connelly has slipped his moorings and floats gently headed for the Sweet Bye and Bye. His children Sean (Nicole), William, Robert (Jackie), Catherine (Keith), and Susan (Keith) deeply mourn the loss of this great man. His step children Robert Voye (Katrina) (deceased), Kathleen Voye (Fred), Kerry Hook (Douglas), Maureen Johnson (Ian), Wil Ramsey IV (Laura) and a grand mixture of grand children and great-grandchildren are also prostrate with grief at his passing. His sisters Patricia (deceased), Jean, Joan, Barbara (deceased), Dorothy, Kathleen, Margaret, Jaqueline and Mary Deborah and his brothers Nelson, John and Michael have all been overcome with grief so will have their children erect a memorial plaque at the closest toxic waste site. A seaside memorial service will be held at La Cabanna, Aruba, Nevada. Bathing suits and snorkels are optional and spirits will be provided, be prepared to have a fun filled week on what is described as "One Happy Island" You may contact Celestial Navigation and Travel for further arrangements. Flowers gratefully declined but all good thoughts welcomed." In light of Covid we will not be meeting in La Cabanna Aruba, Nevada instead we will Remember Bill and Celebrate his Life Memorial Mass: Saturday August 14th, 2021 11:00 am St. Joseph University Parish 3269 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214 Celebration of Bill's Life to Follow Mass: Saturday August 14th, 2021 1:00pm- 4:00pm Bison Rod & Gun Club 511 Ohio Street Buffalo, NY 14204.