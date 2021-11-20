William BRENON

BRENON - William "Bill" Lifelong native of the City of Tonawanda, NY and proprietor of Brenon Real Estate entered into rest peacefully at the home of his daughter after a brief illness. He was 85. Proud of his French heritage he spent 25 years facilitating the Brenon family reunion each summer. Avid runner, golfer, sports enthusiast. Lover of all things pertaining to his beloved grandchildren. Grandfather was his happiest role in life. He is survived by his friend Jane (whom he married on 7/7/77), his sister Mary (James Weissenburg), his children Kathy (Anthony Gagliardi), Michael (Judy), David (Angela), Thomas (Robin), Derek (Kelly). Beloved "Grandfather" to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, "Uncle Bill" to several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Clair and Lillian (Mollnow), his first wife Jacqueline (Simon), his son Terence Patrick, sister Marlene (Bunker), and his brother Thomas (Barbara). Bill has donated his body to the University of Buffalo School of Medicine for research. Per Bill's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral, but a private family burial/memorial at a later date.