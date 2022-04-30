Wayne BROOKER

BROOKER - Wayne To know Wayne was to love him - all of him. Since he passed a year ago, his wife Ann, family and a multitude of friends have missed him immeasurably each day. Wayne's fame came from his opportunity to tend bar. Those of a certain age will fondly remember Wayne working at the Alley Bar near the Locker Room. From there he continued to the storied Shebeen. Many will recall his "KoolAid" shots, funny repertoire, wit, and a generous spirit. He never knew a stranger - you were his friend the minute you met him. Wayne worked full time for Erie County, but always kept his hand in the game at the Court St. Courier, Founding Fathers, and the Brookfield Country Club to name a few. He often lent his talents to many a fund raiser - Mikey's Way, SABAH, Kelly for Kids, and many more. He couldn't and wouldn't say no to helping others. One of his favorite things was helping the Buffalo City Mission's Turkey Express each Thanksgiving. His wonderful generous spirit lives on, including his donation to ConnectLife, Blood & Organ Donor Network - his gift of sight to a recipient. Wayne was a gentle man with a heart of gold. In honor of Wayne, consider donating to ConnectLife - it's one of the greatest gifts we can give each other. www.connectlife.org