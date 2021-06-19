Walter R. WITMER

WITMER - Walter R. "Wally" Age 76, March 22, 2020 of North Tonawanda. Devoted husband of Sandra (nee Abbotoy) Witmer; cherished father of Candice (Michael) Botticello; adored Papa of Thomas, Victoria, and Joseph Botticello; dear brother of William Witmer, James Witmer and Arline (Robert) Salzman; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and his fur babies, Milo and Lily. Mr. Witmer was a veteran of the US Army, retired from the U.S. Postal Service, and a volunteer firefighter for the Kenmore Volunteer Fire Department. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 1-4 PM, at the KVFD Pavilion, located at 1350 Military Road (corner of Woodward), Tonawanda, NY 14217. There will be a short service followed by a boxed lunch. All are welcome to attend.