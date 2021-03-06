Virginia MULÉ

MULé - Virginia Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the age of 93. She is survived by her daughter Marcia and son Joseph, and their respective families; daughters-in-law, Jeanine and Sharon; and cherished by her five grandchildren Eva, Vincent, Sara, Maya, and Gianna. A native of Hamilton, Ontario, she married (the late) Vincent J. Mulé of Buffalo and raised their family in Williamsville, NY. Virginia was a beloved and cherished wife and mother. She was a creative force, a talented seamstress and china painter, and a fun woman who could accomplish anything she set her mind to. She always encouraged her children to reach for the stars and will be remembered by so many who called her a true friend. A private interment in Buffalo in the near future. Donations can kindly be made to Meals on Wheels America.