Victor A. RICE

RICE - Victor A. Champion of red tractors, red socks and well-read people, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 5, 2022 of heart failure at the age of 81, in Buffalo, New York. Born in Hitchin, a market town in Hertfordshire, England, proudly the son of a chimney sweep, his force of will led to a distinguished career in international business, negotiating multi-billion dollar deals between Fortune 200 companies. Victor's rise in international business was meteoric. From his first job in the mailroom at Ford Motor Co. at the age of 16, Victor's drive and dedication propelled him through the corporate ranks. In 1970, he joined Massey Ferguson Ltd. as Comptroller of North European Operations for its Perkins Diesel Engines subsidiary. He held leadership positions in Sales, Finance and Operations until his appointment as President and Chief Operating Officer of Massey Ferguson in 1978 and his subsequent rise to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at the age of 39 in 1980. Victor inherited an iconic but failing Massey Ferguson and is widely recognized for saving the company from certain bankruptcy and for creating wealth for its shareholders. His distinctive brand of charisma and tenacity convinced the many creditors to lend their support and make the huge financial sacrifices that were needed. Through determination he revitalized the aging agricultural equipment company into a global leader in automotive and aerospace industries. An early proponent of Economic Value Added (EVA) and Total Quality Management (TQM) metrics, Victor dedicated his career to developing employee programs that prioritized outstanding customer service. His continuous study of human behavior led Victor to be acknowledged as a formidable negotiator. Under his decisive leadership, Massey Ferguson became Varity Corporation in 1986, and in 1991 Victor audaciously moved the global headquarters from Toronto to Buffalo. A pioneer of industrial globalization, in 1996, the peripatetic Rice spearheaded the reverse take-over and subsequent merger of Varity with Lucas Industries to form the UK domiciled company, Lucas Varity. He retired in 1999 following the masterfully negotiated sale of Lucas Varity to US-based TRW Inc. Married twice before finding his true love in Corinne (nee Busfield), the couple were, for over forty years, inseparable. Victor was natural father to one and a nuisance to eight additional children he chose to love. He approached life's challenges with a fierce tenacity, be it closing a corporate refinancing deal, or negotiating with one of his eighteen grandchildren. He invariably found more success with the bankers. Victor had a profound influence on everyone he met, and approached strategizing with CEOs and chauffeurs with similar zeal, injecting his core principals of integrity, honesty, fairness and kindness into everything he touched. Victor was an enthusiastic traveler but always returned to his home in Buffalo, New York, a city he loved and for which he worked passionately. A notable philanthropist, he championed education, the arts and urban parks. Together, Victor and Corinne were long-time Trustees of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, guiding it to become the nation's second not-for-profit organization entrusted with managing a parks system, after Central Park in New York City. He was an ardent supporter of the arts including the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and most notably the Shaw Festival Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, for over four decades. Sponsoring Stephen Fry's Shaw Festival debut brought him immense joy. Passionate about reading, books and libraries, Victor served as Library Foundation of Buffalo & Erie County Board President for over a decade, including spearheading the Erie County Rare Books Commission's work to spotlight Buffalo's rare books collection as second to none. He became involved with Just Buffalo Literary Center as it began the BABEL Series in 2007. He was endlessly excited by having the world's foremost writers come to Buffalo, and enjoyed more than 50 evenings in the company of such legends as Chinua Achebe, Salman Rushdie, Toni Morrison and Alexander McCall Smith. As a firm believer in being an involved corporate citizen, he also chaired the Board of the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. At Canisius College, where he was a trustee for six years, he created a scholarship program and mentored student recipients. Having left school at sixteen, he was delighted when he and Corinne were each awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Canisius College in recognition of their steadfast support to increasing access to education. Generous support was also given to Buffalo State College Foundation and the University at Buffalo Council and Honors Program. Victor and Corinne were honored as Philanthropists of the Year by The Association of Fundraising Professionals. Victor received the Freedom of the City of London as a member of The Worshipful Company of Glaziers and Painters of Glass. Above all, Victor will be remembered for the joy he brought into the world. He was fascinated by the human spirit and took delight in inspiring people to achieve their full potential. In a world of technology encroachment, he kept a handwritten calendar diary and never interrupted a visit or meal to take a call, creating an oasis of space for conversation and personal connection. At Victor's retirement, the famed author and management guru Peter Drucker, wrote in his tribute to Victor, "I can't tell you how much I admire what you have achieved, and how much I owe you-for example, for leadership, and, above all, for your friendship;" and that it is "better an ending with shock as a shock without end." There is a poetic symmetry to this both for Victor's career as well as his life. Victor is survived by his wife (Corinne), children (Jonathan, Gregg, Kristin, Kate, Jont, David, Fiona, James and Nick), lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister (Irene) and niece (Joanne). A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on June 28th at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York, 14222. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy or Shaw Festival Theatre.