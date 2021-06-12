GARROW - Tony March 31, 2021. We are heartbroken tonight. It is with profound sadness that the North Tonawanda Professional Firefighters Local 1333 announce the Line of Duty Death of Firefighter Tony Garrow from job acquired cancer. Hired January 2, 1986, FF Garrow was assigned to Engine 7, Platoon 4. From there he would move to his longest tenured and best remembered position as Rescue 1 on Platoon 4. Tony was a Firefighters Firefighter, a true gentleman and class act. He could have run for any Union position and won easily, but he didn't. Instead he poured his heart into preparing meals for Union meetings and helping to chair the annual Firefighter's Ball, a behind the scenes guy. He could have become an Officer, but he didn't. He dedicated himself to perfecting his craft as a knowledgeable, "go to" Senior Firefighter that brought along younger guys and helped those who needed his guidance and expertise. He made those around him better. In July 2006, Tony was operating a hose line at a structure fire, when for a then unknown reason, he broke a rib. Follow up doctor appointments soon revealed a devastating diagnosis. Multiple myeloma. Blood cancer. A prognosis of 3-5 years to live. A forced medical retirement followed in 2007, causing Tony to have to leave the career he loved. In his off time, Tony was an Ironman Triathlete, running, swimming, and biking his way through various competitions throughout the country. He continued his training regimen even after his retirement, a true testament to his fighting spirit. Remember, Tony was told 3-5 years to live in 2006. It is now 2021. To put it bluntly, Tony kicked cancer's ass! Yes, over the years there were setbacks, more treatments, bone marrow transplants, BUT... Tony. Kept. Fighting. His example of tenacity, toughness and perseverance are traits that each person reading this should strive to achieve. Anthony is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years Diane Sardes. Firefighter Tony Garrow, Badge #45. We are better people because we had you in our lives. Godspeed Brother. Donations appreciated for Niagara Hospice.