Tony COLOSIMO

COLOSIMO - Tony Of South Carolina, formerly of Tonawanda, NY. Suddenly on December 12, 2020. Beloved son of Mario Colosimo, Margaret (Peg McCarthy) Colosimo and dear brother and best friend of Dominick Colosimo; predeceased by grandparents Jacqueline (Basehart)/Frank McCarthy/James McCarthy, Joseph and Antoinette Colosimo. Nephew of Kathy (McCarthy)/Randy Cicatello, Mary Ellen (McCarthy), Steve Barba, David McCarthy, "Aunt" Rae Dietsche, Ray and Joseph Colosimo. Beloved longtime friend of Jake Boyd and Lois Colon who always had Tony in their hearts. Special friend of Crystal and Matt of Portland, OR. Remembered by Professor Anthony Obradovich of Portland Community College who taught and mentored Tony. We know that Autism/Asperger Syndrome can be difficult to live with and we know the heartache Tony went through in his life. Tony tried his best to survive in a different type of world that we "neurotypicals'' live in. Tony is the purest, kindest, most caring, most lovable and intelligent person that we, as family, have ever been blessed to have in our lives. We will remember the countless memories of how proud he made us. We hope that even beyond this life on earth he will feel and remember all the love and memories our family has for him. We had a dream, babe. Good night and sleep tight. Up to the moon and back again... butterfly kisses and the kissing hand. Rest in Peace, dance with the angels. We Love and miss you… We would have never missed the dance with you. Condolences, please visit anthony-colosimo.forevermissed. com. Donations can be made to: autismgrownup.com Charlotte, NC.