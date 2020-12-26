Theresa DISTEFANO

DISTEFANO - Theresa (nee Cammarano) Of Buffalo, New York, died December 2nd, 2020, in Florida at the age of 78. Born July 25, 1942, she was the loving daughter of Gaetano and Carmela Cammarano, beloved wife of 38 years to Anthony "Tony" Distefano; cherished sister of the late Carmen (late Sally) Cammarano; Mary (late Rudy) Rutkowski; the late Frank (late Evelyn) Cammarano, the late Rose (Stan) Gacek, Ann (the late Richard) Ornowski; the late Nick (Linda) Cammarano, Vincent "Jim" Cammarano; Gaetano "Tony" (Kathy) Cammarano; "Terry" married Tony October 23, 1982. She had been a longtime family friend, as they both worked at the former Wehle Electric Co., on Ellicott St., in Buffalo. Tony's first wife Marie passed away in 1980. Terry was the loving stepmother to Tony's two children, David (Charlene) Distefano, of Connecticut and JoAnn (Norman) Blatner; grandmother to Norm and JoAnn's children: Anthony, of Austin TX, Maria (Diego) Valdivia, of Buffalo, and Philip of Boston, MA. Although Terry skipped over "motherhood", she was an amazing grandmother to the three children. After both Terry and Tony retired from Wehle, they became "snowbirds" and traveled to Florida for the winter months. They enjoyed all the benefits this life offered. Their door was always open to visitors looking to escape the cold. They endured yearly visits from the grands, during which time Terry taught all three of them to swim in the lake, which they lived on in Florida. In her younger years, she enjoyed swimming, boating and water skiing both in Lake Erie and in Florida, with her sister, Rose and brother-in-law, "Sticker". Terry was a loving and generous soul. She was a wife, sister and beloved aunt to numerous nieces, nephews and a devoted friend to many. Terry was very active in her church, Our Lady of Pompeii, in Lancaster where she served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister and a member of the bereavement committee. Terry left a mark on so many people. She had a welcoming way of making those around her feel good She was a beautiful, kind lady, always a bright light. She lived the way we all should strive to, always smiling with a sweet personality. Terry always asked about others, how they were doing and remembered details. She will be greatly missed by all, especially those privileged to be her family. Due to current restrictions, a Memorial Mass in Theresa's memory will be held at a later date.