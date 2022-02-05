Tessa Lauren Christine HAUG

HAUG - Tessa Lauren Christine 8/28/88-1/19/22. Engulfed in pain as deep as our love, we share our not so ordinary tribute to this far from ordinary daughter. Tess was uniquely her own person. She marched to the beat of her own drum and made no bones about it. Tessa found beauty in the ordinary, overlooked by most. Her wit was unmatched. She got my jokes, I got hers. Her unusual, magical artistry filled her sketchbooks, some even adorning her petite body. She treasured these genetic gifts of creativity from her beloved Grandfathers, George T. Palmer and the late Donald R. Haug. Music was of great comfort to her and she proudly looked forward to Daddy's next gig! She was driven by a fierce exigency for knowledge which consequently left some of us bewildered! Her plan was to live forever, like "Peter Pan" she'd say! Tess reveled in a fascination of the human mind, philosophy and spirituality, conversations that I (Mom) looked forward to with every visit. I am forever grateful for our treasured time together. Tessa and I (Dad) were kindred spirits, looking forward to our adventures together, great or small. Skydiving, motorcycle riding, or a simple paddle in our kayaks. Times I will forever cherish. Tessa found beauty in the ordinary, overlooked by most. Her wit was unmatched. She got my jokes, I got hers. The bond with her sister Lauren DeCarlo, (Anthony Capozzi), AKA Brother Lady, the only twins we know that are 7 years apart transcended all. Tessa's love and adoration for her nephew, Luca (Capozzi) and special connection to her niece Sophia (Capozzi) brought her great joy. She deeply missed her grandfather, Donald R. Haug, her grandmothers, Ethel Lou Haug and Gloria T. Palmer, dear Aunt Rita Palmer and her Uncle Bill Beers. The special connections Tessa had with her aunts and uncles, Maria Buscemi (Jim), Mark Palmer, Eric Palmer, Beth Palmer, Robin Beers and Wendy Gill (Russ) meant the world to her; and she looked up to her cousins Claire Buscemi (Tim Rittling), Lucas Buscemi, Morgan Sprinkles (Daniel), Taylor Gill, Sara Adams (Dave) and Monica Beers. Tessa's life was complete with her beloved partner Andy Martin, who steadfastly supported her in every way and lovingly stood by her side. Andy's parents Jim and Bernadette Martin meant the world to her. She so loved their cat Lola, enjoyed a fulfilling, life changing career and she and Andy had big dreams ahead. Andy's spoken words." I just want it to get across what a uniquely special person she was. A wonderfully creative and talented artist, beautiful, intelligent and caring. So much stronger than she gave herself credit for. Someone who loved and felt deeply with all her heart. She will be loved always." Tessa was a free spirit, as such we want to remember her that way. Alive, happy and fresh on a new adventure! Those close to her will be welcomed to a celebration of her life this coming spring/early summer. Should you be so inclined, we ask that a donation in Tessa's memory be made to the Wolf Conservation Center, www.nywolf.org, a cause dear to both Tessa and Andy.