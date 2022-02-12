Sylvia Bennett WHITCHER

WHITCHER - Sylvia Bennett (nee Lyman) April 19, 1926 - January 23, 2022. Sylvia was the youngest of three daughters of Duane Elizabeth Stimson Lyman, Eggertsville, New York. Duane Lyman was described at the time of his death as "dean of Western New York architecture." Sylvia's deceased sisters were Janie Lyman Driscoll and Mary Elizabeth Lyman Letchworth. After graduating from the Park School of Buffalo, Sylvia gained an Artium Baccalaureus degree in 1948 Vassar College, majoring in music. At the age of fifty-three she completed her Master of Arts in Teaching (music) from the College of Notre Dame in Belmont, California. Sylvia and her first husband Dr. Charles E. Whitcher, also from Buffalo, NY, lived in Seattle, WA, Lawton OK, and Winston Salem, NC, before settling with their four children in Stanford, CA, where Charles was appointed to the faculty of the Department of Anesthesiology at the School of Medicine. In Stanford, Sylvia taught piano and volunteered for several organizations, most especially the Unitarian Church of Palo Alto, CA, as well as the American Association of University Women, and the Music Teacher Association of California. Following her divorce from Charles in 1990, Sylvia remarried a fellow member of the Unitarian Church of Palo Alto, Sylvan Rubin, with whom she lived with in Los Altos, until his death in 2019. Sylvia will be missed, not only by her next of kin, but also by her stepfamily, consisting of Kim, Jan, Sophie, and Alissa Rubin. Sylvia is survived by three of her children, Dr. Bruce (Lyman) Whitcher of Templeton CA, Sarah Chenkin Ph.D. of Swarthmore PA, Douglas Whitcher Ph.D., of Winterthur, Switzerland, but was preceded by her son David Stimson Whitcher at the age of fifteen. Known for her generosity, feisty humor, interest in other people, talent in the art of conversation, and her skills as a pianist capable of teaching, composing, and accompanying, she was less well known as an autobiographical writer. Persons interested in her writings can contact her son at douglas.whitcher@gmail.com. Sylvia requested donations in lieu of flowers, to the Palo Alto Unitarian Universalist Church. A virtual service is planned by her family, date to be announced.