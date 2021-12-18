AUGUSTINE - Suzanne Suzanne Augustine, 74-a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend-passed away in her home in North Venice, Florida on December 4, 2021. Her loving husband, Theodore "Ted" F. Augustine and son, Steven Michael Augustine, were by her side. Suzanne is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Jennifer March Augustine; grandchildren, Ellie Isabel Augustine and Benjamin Brooks Augustine; and sisters-in-law, Susan Bartholomew (Don Bartholomew) and Karen Augustine (wife of the late Richard Augustine). Sue was the daughter of the late Eunice Kinder; granddaughter of the late Ida Mae Wicks; daughter-in-law of the late Theodore and Marge Augustine; and sister-in-law of the late Patricia Augustine and Richard Augustine. Sue is also survived by her nieces, nephews, and their beautiful families. Suzanne, affectionately known as "Sue" or "Suzi", was born on February 6, 1947 in Buffalo, NY. She was raised by her mother and her grandmother. She spent her formative years attached at the hip to her lifelong friend, Shirley Cowan. Sue graduated from South Park High School in 1964. Sue's life was her family. After a mere three month courtship, she married Ted, also of Buffalo, on July 5, 1969. During their 52-year marriage, Ted and Sue embarked on an adventure to better their lives, which resulted in 19 moves across the country. Along the way, they made lifelong friends in Michigan, Maryland, Illinois, Virginia, Florida, Texas, California, Ohio, and South Carolina. One of Sue's greatest pleasures was hosting the elaborate holiday parties she and Ted threw for their friends and colleagues.. Sue always said the best gift she ever received was the birth of her son, Steven, who arrived two months ahead of schedule, on her birthday, February 6, 1980. Sue was happiest spoiling those she loved, especially her two grandchildren, Ellie and Benjamin. A day with "Grammy" always included a slurpee, french fries, and a trip to Target. Sue was an animal-lover and had many cherished pets, including numerous stray dogs and cats that she cared for over the years. Sue always put the needs of others before her own. She was a loving caretaker to both her mother, Eunice, and mother-in-law, Marge. She also devoted much of her time to volunteer work at various schools and charities. Her happy place was Aruba, where she and Ted vacationed with dear friends for over twenty years. Sue's life will be celebrated at a memorial service on January 4, 2022 at the Ebenezer UCC, located at 630 Main St., West Seneca, NY, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sue's honor to the Salvation Army or the Humane Society. Her legacy will be the profound example of unconditional love and kindness that she demonstrated to her family and many friends.