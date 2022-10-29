NOEL - Suzanne A. " Woman of Distinction" Many of the departed in the obituary pages were caring, kind, unpretentious souls that gave of themselves to help others in need. Never seeking praise or recognition, many were humble, knowing it was the right thing to do. Suzanne A. Noel was such a person. I, Phillip J. Sparacino, should know, I was privileged to have spent over 30 years with Suzanne. The tributes that I received nationwide and internationally attest to her persona. In 1981, as Director of Admission for the Barbizon School of Modeling in Buffalo, her winning smile and perfection in style and attire soon became her trademark. In 1990 her focus was education and soon she was responsible for directing operations at several nationwide colleges and was chosen as the Director of the Year in less than a year. In 2006 as Associate Vice President of Kendall College in Chicago, she was congratulated by then mayor Richard M. Daley for her contributions in the education field. The same was true in Buffalo as then Mayor of Buffalo, Tony Masiello and County Executive of Erie County, Joel Giambra, congratulated her for promoting higher education. In Las Vegas, she was selected for The Woman of Influence Award in Education, a prestigious award that was open for all educators in Las Vegas. Suzanne was appointed as the Director of the International Academy of Film and Television. In this capacity she was responsible for training staff in Miami, Los Angeles, Belgium, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Those who knew Suzanne were aware that she was not interested in accolades. Her focus was on doing what was right and honorable, yet a curio cabinet in her home is lined with achievement awards that attest to the professional ability she brought to each endeavor. Suzanne beat breast cancer at Roswell Cancer Center, 25 years ago and volunteered as a Chemo Coach boosting the spirits of those battling the dreaded disease. She has coordinated and participated in fundraising for several charities such as the Buffalo City Mission, Hospice, America Cancer Society, Strides for Breast Cancer, Junior Achievement, Public Broadcasting and a Buffalo soup kitchen. Five years ago, she returned to her home in East Amherst when she was diagnosed with milo fibrosis. After a necessary bone marrow transplant, complications developed when they discovered a return of breast cancer. Efforts were employed to successfully treat the breast cancer so that they could begin treating GVHD, which ravaged her body and landed her in the ICU. While undergoing treatment at Roswell, she always found time to lift the spirits of others in need. She was nominated as a Woman of Distinction, having displayed traits that would qualify her for that honor. She had joined an online group of people also suffering with Graft Versus Host Disease and offered a positive attitude on line. During visits at Roswell, she would take time following treatments to visit younger patients who she had met who were also afflicted with and offer encouragement. They would call her at home when having a bad day. She was always trying to help those who needed encouragement and positive enforcement. She struggled for five years on a daily basis to try and regain her health, always with encouragement for those with this unforgiving disease. She never complained of the constant pain she was experiencing. Doctors, nurses and hospital staff were amazed at her resilience and smile to hide her pain. She lost her battle on April 30, 2022. In addition to her penchant for helping those in need, Suzanne will long be remembered for her caring ways, her radiant smile and her stylish appearance, even during her final days. She leaves a legacy that will long be remembered by those who truly knew her.