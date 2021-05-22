Susan Marie MAMOTT

MAMOTT - Susan Marie Passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021, at age 71. Her spirit is carried on by her husband Joseph; her children, Joseph (Kristina), Andrew (Cara) and Sarah (Jackson); her grandchildren, Chloe, Will, Kessa, Joey and Maya; her sister Jean; her brother Ken; her beloved extended family; and her treasured friends. Born to Richard and Irene Bonn, Susan was a curious, social and talented child who loved to dance, sing and play the piano. Sue and Joe met as children in Cheektowaga, NY and were later married for 49 wonderful years. They raised their family in Western New York and enjoyed bowling with friends, going out on the town, trips to Toronto and Las Vegas, Sunday family dinners and summer vacations at Chautauqua Lake. Later in life, they spent their time with family and friends, nurturing their garden, taking road trips, going to the horse races and guessing at every clue on Jeopardy! To know Susan was to love her. Her kindness, empathy and enthusiasm radiated from within. If you sat next to Sue on a plane, volunteered with her as an usher at Shea's, or shared a line at the grocery store, she likely found a way to connect - and probably showed you several photos of her grandkids. "Nonnie" adored children and had a special connection with each of her kids and grandkids, and many of their friends. She will forever be remembered as a joyful, present, and loving influence in each of their lives. Sue loved flowers and gardening and eagerly awaited Spring's arrival each year and trips to the nursery. She was an avid reader and film watcher, drawn especially to stories that moved her or helped her understand another culture or perspective. She had a wonderful sense of humor and shared countless hours with her family enjoying and remembering favorite movies, tv shows and comedy albums. Susan will be terribly missed by all who love her, but the lessons she taught, memories she created and example she provided will live on forever in our hearts. A Memorial Mass will be held at Infant of Prague Parish in Cheektowaga, NY on Saturday, July 10th, at 9 AM. A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held afterwards nearby. Details will be sent via mail and available at the church. In lieu of sending flowers, please plant a flower, bush or tree in your yard or on your windowsill in honor of Sue, our beloved gardener