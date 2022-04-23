O'Brien - Susan Lee It is with deep sorrow and love that the family and friends of Susan Lee O'Brien announce her sudden passing from a heart attack on January 18, 2022. She is survived by her beloved best friend and spouse Ron Woznow. Susan was born in Washington, DC in 1951. In 1952 she and her mother, Merriam Claflin (St. John), moved back to Mondovi, Wisconsin with the support of the Tomten family. In Susan's own words, "For most of my life Dorothy Tomten has been taking care of me in some way or another with laughter and good common sense". Susan was a shy, intelligent youth with a love of basketball. After high school, she attended college in Madison. When her mother passed in 1971, she moved to San Diego and worked at the School of Medicine where she met John O'Brien, whom she married in 1980. Throughout this period of her life, Susan's passion for all things art blossomed. In 1984, with the help of Marty and Luanne (Tomten) Swanson, Susan and John built a house on 40 acres in Mondovi. Soon after moving in they were greeted by Louise Bauer who became a lifelong friend. Together they opened the Village Sweet Shop where they sold Susan's knitted sweaters, Louise's crocheted garments and had a small bakery producing sweets. After John's passing in 2001, Susan moved to Seattle. Susan met Ron in 2005 on a dinner date. It was love at first sight. In 2006, after confirming their love of cribbage, puzzles, travel, holding hands and community giving, they were married at Sun Yat-Sen Garden in Vancouver. Having benefited from the support and love of the Tomten family, Susan tirelessly supported community organizations that assisted single mothers. Susan's longtime personal passion was turning wool into beautiful clothing both by hand and weaving. She was generous and shared her works of art with friends and family. Her woolen socks are worn around the world.Susan's friendships and love of travel took her all over the world. She was the best at planning trips and making sure as many people as possible were included in her plans. She especially enjoyed the Wool and Whiskey tour of Scotland. All those who she touched with her love and generosity will miss Susan daily. A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held on July 16 in Powell River BC.