RADI - Steve Steve Radi born on December 18, 1935, in Leetsdale, Pennsylvania passed from this life in Englewood, Florida on May 10, 2022, at the age of 86. He was a first-generation American of parents who emigrated from Abiny, Czechoslovakia. He proudly served in the Air Force Reserves. He was a retired elementary school principal who served in the field of education for over 40 years in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Geneva, Ohio and Clarence, New York. Following his graduation in 1953 from Leetsdale High School, he attended college at Slippery Rock University where he matriculated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1958. In 1962, he achieved a Master's degree from the School of Education at the University of Pittsburgh. After his retirement from education, his passion for golf led him to Southwest Florida and a second career selling real estate in the Riverwood Golf Club community. Additionally, he retained a membership for Myakka Pines Golf Club for more than 20 years. He was preceded in death by parents, Andrej and Julia Radi; brothers, John and Andy Radi; and sister, Anna Pinkosky. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Ann Radi; sons, Stephen and Christopher Radi; daughters, Susan Radi-Blatnick (Darrick) and Cynthia Radi-Peters (Matthew); granddaughters, Brynn and Brooke Blatnick and Elise Peters; grandson, Bryce Peters; sister, Helen Powner (Roden); and many nieces and nephews. Steve's love of the hardworking salt-of-the-earth Pittsburg, Pennsylvania immigrant community instilled a parallel admiration for the sports teams who represent that fine township. He was an avid sports fan and amateur competitor across many sports. As a child, he spent numerous afternoons in the bleachers at Forbes Field with his older brother, John. While there, he memorized the batting averages for every member of MLB. His encyclopedic knowledge of sports strangely seeped into nearly every conversation, and all were amazed at his ability to retain such knowledge. One of Mr. Radi's favorite greetings was, "How ya' hittin' 'em?" Believing you ultimately determined the outcome of your day, he would conclude a conversation with, "Make it a good day!" He was never too shy to belt out a tune which included your name, where you were from or your current life situation. Steve was always humming a tune as he worked around the house. When asked if he knew he was humming, he answered, "No." The last song he had been humming during the days preceding his passing was, "My Way" by Frank Sinatra. An apropos ending to a life well-lived. His voice has faded now but our memories will last a lifetime. Funeral arrangements with be made by the Neptune Society, with a Catholic Mass and internment at a later date.