JOYCE - Stephen When New York City-bred Stephen Joyce started medical school at the University of Buffalo, little did he know that he was destined to become a true Buffalonian. Steve excelled at his medical studies, but more importantly he met Buffalo native Mary Ann Carlo, a bold young nurse whose wit, intellect and faith matched his intelligence and ambition. During his last year of medical school, he took Mary Ann to a Buffalo Bills game, casually tossed her a box that held an engagement ring, and asked "How 'bout it, kid?" On June 1, 1963, Steve and Mary Ann were wed at St. Thomas Aquinas parish. The newlyweds spent a year in Chicago while Stephen completed his residency, where they welcomed their first child, Stephen Joseph. The new family returned to Buffalo for good where Steve would set up his medical practice. The Joyce family grew quickly with the addition of Jennifer, Paul, Mary Claire, and Ian. Steve built a thriving orthopedics practice and served as the team doctor for the Buffalo Braves, Buffalo Stallions and several local schools. A life-long learner, Stephen could be found in his home office reading books on American history and discussing any number of areas with anyone brave enough to enter his private space. Mary Ann raised five rowdy children, got the full family to church every week, stayed active in her community, welcomed all to her home, and was often caught singing and dancing in her kitchen. Family adventures included "The Winnebago Trip," running the Colorado rapids, and many summers at Thunder Bay. As the children got older, Steve and Mary Ann sharpened their focus on giving back to the Buffalo community. Mary Ann held leadership positions with the Maria M. Love Convalescent Fund, the Roswell Park Alliance, and was a lifelong Friend of the West Side Rowing Club. Later in life Mary Ann joined the Garret Club, where she found an outlet for her competitive side playing bridge. When a colleague told Stephen about a shortage of teachers at University of Buffalo, he heeded the call to teach anatomy to the first-year medical students, finding great satisfaction in guiding new doctors through this important material. After a series of joyful wedding celebrations, the family grew to include 13 grandchildren. The family remained close, spending summers together at the beach house, feasting on Grandma's meatballs, and playing card games late into the night. Stephen quizzed his grandchildren on their school studies during their summer breaks, and then headed off to the golf course. Mary Ann continued to gather the extended family, as well as any guests who happened to be town, for Thanksgiving dinners. They travelled frequently to visit family and friends, and to have adventures of their own. Stephen passed last December 17th, 2020 with Mary Ann passing soon after on January 9th. Please join us for a memorial mass to celebrate their lives at St. Louis Church on Saturday, October 9th at 11:30 am.