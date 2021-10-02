 Skip to main content
Stanley MALUCHNIK
MALUCHNIK - Stanley (Veteran of the US Navy of 20 years) Entered into Rest September 12, 2021. Born September 5, 1939 in Windbur, PA. Resided in Orchard Park, NY. Survived by wife Barbara (Jarocinski) Maluchnik, Brother Robert (Karen) Maluchnik. Four daughters Danette (Scott) Becker, Dawn Simmons, Deanne Maluchnik and Deborah (John) Tufts. Survived by six grandchildren Tyler and Ashley Becker, Chelsi Simmons, Benjamin, Connor and Jason Tufts and Great-Grandson Henry Tufts. Also nieces and nephews. Will be laid to rest at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH on October 22, 2021.

