Shirley T. and John A. ALLEN

ALLEN - Shirley T. and John A. Shirley T. Allen (nee Yaeger) and John A. Allen, both 87, were married for 63 years and passed away after retiring to Port St. Lucie, FL, Shirley died March 8, 2021, and John passed away April 20, 2021. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Theresa Yaeger (nee Phillips), sister, Joan and her brothers, Jack (Mary Pat) and Gordon. John was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Anna Allen (nee Stahl) and his sister, Patricia A. (Ray) Vigneron. Shirley is survived by her sister Margery (Richard) Cole (nee Yaeger) and sister-in-law Nancy; and John is survived by his sister, Barbara (James) McMartin (nee Allen) of Port St. Lucie; as well as their children, Brian (Karen) of Vermont, Steven (Debra) of New York, Karen of Chicago and Gregory (Susan) of Evanston; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and many friends and extended family. John and Shirley did most everything together, and loved to travel. Shirley was an office manager for a law firm for over 30 years, and John was the owner/operator of a logistics company. John was a US Army Veteran. John, an alumnus of Notre Dame, Class of 1956, was well known as Santa Claus for the Western New York Community. Shirley was instrumental in Santa's care and upkeep, and the famous "magic dust!" On July 23, the family will host a service at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery with a brunch to follow. Please RSVP to Karen Allen, (773)497-1873.