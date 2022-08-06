Alfiero - Salvatore H. Salvatore H. Alfiero, 84, founder of Mark IV Industries and dedicated philanthropist If you put in a call for Sal H. Alfiero during the 31 years he spent leading Mark IV industries, you would almost always end up with Sal himself on the other end of the line. There was no assistant or secretary fielding his calls. It was just Sal, sitting behind a desk that his son, Chris Alfiero says was liberally strewn with papers. For the man who, in 1988, positioned Mark IV Industries as Buffalo's first Fortune 500 Company in a decade, it's not surprising that his work ethic and 'roll-up-your-sleeves' mentality are among the characteristics to stand out about him. But it was Sal's approachability and sense of humor that was perhaps less predictable and equally as admired by those who met him. Sal, who was as fierce an entrepreneur as he was a philanthropist, passed away June 7, 2022 after battling Alzheimer's disease. He was 84 years old. Born in 1937 in Westerly, Rhode Island to the late Charles and Anne Alfiero, Sal was the youngest of three siblings. He spent his childhood in New Bedford, Massachusetts during World War II with a growing sense of patriotism and a deep interest in aviation. Those who knew Sal as a businessman knew he was calculating, swift in his decisions and relentless when it came to achieving his goals. The young Sal was no different. While his friends and classmates were eagerly preparing for their driver's licenses, Sal was busy doing the same for his private pilot's license at age 16. "His first love was flying," said Jeanne Alfiero, Sal's wife of almost 30 years. In 1957, while attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Sal paused his studies in aeronautical engineering to join the United States Marine Corps. He served in the Black Sheep Squadron (VMA-214), a combat unit with origins that date back to 1943 under the leadership of Major Gregory "Pappy" Boyington. It was a period of his life that Sal always remarked on with great pride. "His favorite thing to talk about was his time in the Marine Corps," said his son, Chris. "He loved being a Marine, he absolutely loved being a Marine." In 1964, he joined the Marine Corps Reserves and returned to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to complete his degree. After graduating, Sal had a short stint working for a roofing company before switching gears to attend Harvard Business School for his M.B.A. By 1967, Sal had arrived in Buffalo to work for the Tonawanda-based company Radatron-which would later become one of Sal's first acquisitions. It was also at Radatron where Sal met long-time friend and business partner Clement Arrison. In 1968, the pair began laying the groundwork for Mark IV Industries, including investing in another local company Glar-Ban, acquiring Radatron and merging them both with Mark IV Homes-another business venture of Sal's. The result was Mark IV industries, in its infancy. Sal spent the next three decades playing the corporate acquisition game and shaping Mark IV Industries into the company it became. "It was really something to see him in action," said his son, Chris. "It was like he was in his own world. The only other place I really saw him like that was in the cockpit of an airplane. When he flew he was in control of everything." In an article for The New York Times, Sal said, "There are damn few days that I don't look forward to going to work." In 2000, Mark IV Industries was sold to a private equity firm in the United Kingdom. At the time, it was the UK's largest private equity deal. Following the sale, Sal repurchased Protective Closures-once part of Mark IV Industries-and remained active in the business world with seats on the boards of Fresh Del Monte, HSBC, Southwire and Phoenix Companies. All but Southwire were New York Stock Exchange listed companies. Still, Sal's legacy is more than his business ventures. In 1990 Sal founded the Alfiero Family Charitable Foundation, which made major contributions in support of healthcare, education and local non-profits. Sal was a founding director of Kaleida Health and served as board Chair of the Women & Children's Hospital in Buffalo. Personally connected to the work at Children's, he spent the better part of his professional life helping to strengthen the services and quality of care provided to its young patients. In 2012, he funded the construction of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and emergency department at John R. Oishei Children's Hospital. Just a few years later, in 2014, he funded the installation of its new helipad. In a statement honoring Sal's legacy and impact on the lives of young Western New Yorkers, Allegra C. Jaros, M.B.A, president of Oishei Children's Hospital said, "A donor and friend like Sal does not come around often. Someone so committed to giving back to their community and in the way he was able to is just remarkable." Other contributions include donations made by Sal and his wife Jeanne to construct University at Buffalo School of Management's academic center and the Buffalo City Mission's Alfiero Family Center for Hope and Promise. He was also a supporter of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and other community non-profits. The Alfiero Family Foundation made way for Foundation 214, which was founded in 2020 and named in honor of Sal's Marine squadron, VMA-214. Led by Sal's son Chris Alfiero, the foundation will continue to honor his legacy and the charitable efforts he was passionate about "long after there are any Alfieros left," said Chris. Sal will be remembered in so many ways-as a businessman, who was tactical, direct and eager to build something worth the effort of a keen strategist; a philanthropist, whose selfless contributions have changed the lives of many; and as a husband, father and grandfather, who was just as willing to put on a Santa costume as he was a suit. He spent his final years under the care of his beloved wife Jeanne, who supported him unconditionally throughout his battle with Alzheimer's. They enjoyed their world travels and boating trips. The last few years kept them at home enjoying dinner with friends and strolls in the neighborhood. Sal is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jeanne Alfiero; three sons, Chris, James and Sheldon Alfiero; stepdaughter, Audra Saleh; and nine grandchildren, Alexandra, Madeline, Isabella, Katie, Samantha, Sarah, John, Lily and Evelyn; and many nieces