SASS - Ruth May 20, 1935 - March 3, 2022, age 86, passed away peacefully on March 3rd, in Charleston, South Carolina. The past few years had been hard on Ruth as she deeply missed her husband of 63 years. After William O. Sass (Bill), passed in 2017 Ruth focused on her family. She is survived by her three children and five grandsons, Debbie, and Fred Nelson (Chris and Turner), Cindy Sass and Craig Minsky (Cole), and Chris and Jinny Sass (Henry and Jefferson). Ruth loved people and devoted her life to helping others. A passionate person she was always willing to get involved and help. Ruth was never afraid to speak her mind. Sometimes outspoken but always good-hearted Ruth's legacy is measured by all the lives she impacted. Ruth led her life in the words of Henry David Thoreau "If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away." She always marched to her own drummer. She shared a love of music and art with her loving husband, Bill. They spent much time together attending Buffalo Philharmonic concerts and strolling through the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. However, Ruth's true passion was dedicated to Artpark in her hometown of Lewiston. She was perhaps the organization's biggest advocate and fundraiser during its early years. Ruth served on the Artpark board and enthusiastically designed and opened the venue's gift shop. Friends and family will lovingly remember her creative spirit, her amazing memory, her love of gardening, her eye for interior design, and her passion for traveling. Ruth and Bill had the good fortune of seeing many places across the globe. To her, travel was important since these experiences bring understanding of other cultures - which she believed could help eliminate prejudice and injustice. She encouraged all to travel! Ruth loved ladybugs. These small colorful insects represent good luck, trust, abundance, wishes fulfilled and vibrant living! All tenants of Ruth's core beliefs. In Ruth's memory please make donations to The Ruth and William O. Sass Scholarship Fund at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Foundation (621 Tenth Street, Niagara Falls, New York 14302) to support the next generation of healthcare professionals.