Rosemary LAWLEY

- Rosemary (nee O'Connor) Surrounded by her loving family, Rosemary O'Connor Lawley passed peacefully on the morning of March 2nd at 81 years old in Lauderdale by the Sea, FL. The matriarch leaves behind her family, loving husband of over 60 years, William Lawley, Sr.; her six children, Mary (Christopher) Ross, Kathleen (Todd) Best, William (Patricia) Lawley, Jr., Melissa, Mark, and Michael (Kirsten) Lawley; eighteen beloved grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her brothers, Eugene (Gretchen) and Joseph (Michelle) O'Connor; and nieces and nephews. She joins her late parents, Eugene and Mary O'Connor, in heaven. Rosie's love reached far beyond her bloodline, her treasured friends, the friends of her children and her grandchildren, and her caretakers were also "part of the family". So many have been touched by her beautiful soul, and any dear friend she ever made was a friend for life. Rosemary Anne O'Connor was born in South Buffalo, in April of 1939 and lived a humble, happy childhood. She was raised Catholic and held steadfast to her faith for 81 years. She attended Mount Mercy Academy and went on to D'Youville College, where she graduated from Nursing School. As a teenager, she met and fell in love with Bill. They married in 1959, which marked the beginning of the long legacy of "Bill and Ro". She made a comfortable home and raised her six children, among others, at the Williamsville house that became affectionately known as "73 Barberry". She would go on to host family and friends in that very home for summer cookouts, family parties, and many memorable holidays. Rosie lived her life and raised her family based on the values she had learned as a child. She was a virtuous woman, always emphasizing etiquette, grace and politeness. She was a true model of compassion, gratitude, honesty, humility, prudence, generosity and respect. Volunteering religiously, she made it a priority to give back to her community, a tradition her family carries on. As big-hearted as they come, Rosie was loved and revered by many. She valued her relationships with family and friends and went above and beyond to spend quality time with all those she cared about. Rosie lived an abundantly full life. Travelling with friends, playing some of the most famous golf courses, Bill and Ro also loved to sail, ski, and discover the many wonders of the world. She also had a passion for Irish music, dancing and of course singing her trademark favorite tune, Dionne Warwick's "That's What Friends Are For". Her loved ones will cherish shared memories with Rosie and are comforted knowing that she is dancing above the clouds alongside Elvis and the greats. The family will host a Celebration of Life to honor Rosemary in late spring, to be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to (the Sisters of Mercy, Mount Mercy Academy and D'Youville College). Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com