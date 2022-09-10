Rosemary KUSMIERCZYK

KUSMIERCZYK - Rosemary (nee Maturani) Of Cheektowaga, was called home to Heaven on August 12th, 2022. Growing up in Bethlehem Park in Lackawanna, she met her soulmate, Leonard, while working the snack bar in Kresges. Love at first sight, Leonard asked her to marry him after only dating for 3 months. They were married right after he returned from the Korean War; a marriage truly made in heaven. She was the unequivocal matriarch of her family, her Italian heritage and childhood traditions were very important to her and she made sure they were practiced while raising her family. She often spoke about her childhood days with such joy and love. Sunday family dinners at her grandparent's house with extended family were some of her fondest memories growing up. Rosemary enjoyed taking road trips with Lenny, hosting gatherings - especially Christmas Day open houses, and preparing delicious traditional Italian feasts. The feast of the 7 fishes on Christmas Eve is still enjoyed to this day. Visits with family and friends and creating ceramic manger sets for her family fostered fond memories for a lifetime. Visitors rarely left her home without one of her infamous goody bags. She loved to cook and bake, her motto was if it looks good it will taste good. Whether she was cooking for 5 or 50 she made the same amount of food. She was always willing to share her recipes and excited to talk about new meals she had learned on one of her numerous cooking shows. She was the originator of the "cousins get-together" and over 50 years later the tradition still continues. Affectionately known as Mum-Mum to her grandchildren, she was a woman of devout faith, a caretaker, humble and classy, stubborn yet wise. A beautiful woman with barely a wrinkle, it was rare to see her without lipstick, rings on every finger and earrings. She loved purple, pasta and parties, but above all, she loved her family in which she took great pride. Her days were filled with her grandchildren, watching them play sports, dance recitals, ride horses, New Year's Eve celebrations and celebrating every birthday or life milestone of theirs in her own special way. A favorite pastime in the later years was talking on the phone with her friends and family, she would hang up on you if one of her grandchildren called. She had the most elegant handwriting and always found the time to send a hand-decorated card. Rosemary was a compassionate, generous woman full of unconditional love and kindness. She saw the good in every person she met and worried and prayed for all of them. Rosemary is survived by her husband of 67 years, Leonard. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy with daughters, Donna (Michael) Braunscheidel, Rosemarie Kusmierczyk, Lynn (Raymond) Pfeiffer; along with eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren whom she cherished and loved more than life itself. Sisters, Lois (Gene) Walczak, Ricki (Craig) Wright and the late Lucy (Joe) DiStefano; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Julius and Carmella (Marrano) Maturani. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com