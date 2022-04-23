BOLANDER - Ronald J. Ronald J. Bolander passed away on Easter, April 17, 2022 at the age of 87. Ron was born and raised in Kenmore, graduated from Riverside HS in 1952, married his wife of 67 years, Jean, in Buffalo & spent his career as a corporate purchasing manager in NY and PA before retiring back to the Buffalo area in 1996. Ron thrived in his professional career at Root Neal, Air Preheater, and SKF Bearing Inc. where retired as Corporate Purchasing Manager for North America. He was well respected in the purchasing field where he started the Twin Tier's Purchasing Manager's Association of the Southern Tier of Western NY, and served many rolls in the National Association of Purchasing Management including on the Board of Directors. Ron's mission in life was to be of service to others. He was a kind, thoughtful, friendly guy who believed that we were all put on this earth to make it a better place. As a young man he proudly participated in the US Army Reserves for 13 years achieving the rank of Captain. Ron also worked tirelessly throughout his entire adult life for many civic organizations beginning with the South Park Businessmen's Association from 1961-69 and as President of Mercy Hospital Men's Society in 1967. He served on the Wellsville NY School Board for 15 year, 4 as President, and on the Allegany BOCES board for 5 years. He was especially proud of his 44 years with the Lions Club where he served as President of 5 different clubs in 2 states and as District Governor of Lions International in 1996. In the early 1990s Ron & Jean made a commitment to restart the sports and physical exercise they enjoyed in high school. The competed in several events of the Senior Olympic Games in Pennsylvania in 1993-4 and qualified and competed in multiple events in the 1995 National Senior Olympic Games in San Antonio, Texas. They earned several medals and raised the bar for the rest of the family. Ron and Jean made their retirement home in Hamburg in 1996 and Ron dove right into his service work again. We was a member of the Hamburg and West Seneca Lions Clubs, the Mercy Hospital Foundation Board, and served on the Independent Health Senior Advisory Medicine Panel. Throughout 4 battles with liver cancer he came to love and appreciate the people and work of Roswell Cancer Institute and went on to provide over 700 hours of volunteer service. In addition to the pride he always felt for his family, wife Jean, children Judi (Fonzi), Peggy, David, and Karen (Strahan), grandchildren CJ Fonzi, Stephanie and Allison Strahan, Mark Bolander, and great grandchildren Malala & Max Fonzi, Ron was most proud of his service to his church. Ron was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 25 years and a Past Faithful Navigator 4th Degree of Msgr. Toomey Assembly, Hamburg Council 2220 of the Knights of Columbus. Ron was buried in a private ceremony on April 21, 2022. His family asks that anyone wishing to donate in his memory please do so to either the Lions Club of your choice or Roswell Cancer Institute.