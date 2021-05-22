Roger W. HEDSTROM

HEDSTROM - Roger W. Master Furniture Craftsman, at 65, died after a relatively short illness on Friday, May 14, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held later this year. Born in Buffalo, NY, Mr. Hedstrom attended the Iroquois Central School in Elma, NY and the Park School of Buffalo in Amherst, NY before graduating from Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY with a BA degree in 1979. After college, Mr. Hedstrom apprenticed under Wallace Gusler at the Governor's Palace in Colonial Williamsburg, VA which holds one of the largest collections of antique furniture in the U. S. He studied architectural history in Nantucket, MA and restored two houses in Salem, MA - the Gardner Pingree House and the Derby-Beebe Summer House - for the Peabody Essex Museum. Mr. Hedstrom was featured on the television show This Old House. He was a knowledgeable craftsman in the world of fine furniture restoration and repair. He built up a loyal following of customers throughout the north shore of Boston who relied on him to help restore and maintain their fine antiques. Mr. Hedstrom also crafted beautiful pieces of furniture, designed and installed gracious wood-paneled libraries in addition to other fine cabinetry work. He was a talented watercolorist. Surviving are his wife, the former Teresa Martineau, his three children all living in Salem, MA - his daughter, Erica S. Hedstrom, his son Benjamin T. Hedstrom, and his son Jason W. Hedstrom. Also surviving are his brother Mitchell W. Hedstrom of Greenwich, CT and his brother Gilbert S. Hedstrom of Little Compton, RI.