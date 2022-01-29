Robert L. PEVEY

PEVEY - Robert L. Age 65 died January 23rd, 2022, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on February 20th, at The Woodlands Community Center in Lockport, NY, between 2-4 PM. Favorite tie-dye outfits highly recommended. Bob was born September 12, 1956, in Orange, CA, to Jeanell and Robert Pevey. He was a retired software consultant with decades of experience and was well-respected by his peers as an expert in his field. Bob was a huge music fan and had a great ear for tunes. He could name any song within the first few notes. He taught his daughters to be strong, smart, weird and enjoy life to its fullest. He'll always be known for his classic "beer bbq chicken" and tequila shots. His favorite pastime was sitting on the patio with the love of his life, mocking the squirrels and drinking margaritas. He is survived by his soulmate of 31 years, Julie; and their two daughters, Amanda Pevey and Sarah Hoste and her spouse John Hoste as well as his mother Jeanell; and siblings Debbie, Mike and Patrick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Tunnel to Towers