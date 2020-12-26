ATTEA - Robert Joseph Robert Joseph Attea passed away in his Williamsville home on Friday, December 18, 2020, after a brief illness. He was 79. Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Susie (Killeen); three children, Anna, Jonathan (Jennifer), and Kate (Kyle Barnett); eight grandchildren, Dorothy, Penelope, Lillian, Elias, Rose, James, Mae and Ruby; his brother, Fred; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob was born on October 21, 1941 in Buffalo, NY to Anna (Moran) and Fred Attea. He attended St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in Kenmore ('59) and graduated from the University at Buffalo in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy. Bob went on to attend the University of Colorado Boulder as a doctoral student in Phenomenological Philosophy. After leaving University of Colorado, Bob began a diverse professional career. He researched light absorption technology at Ball Technologies, worked at ESS Acoustics researching sound design, sold hi-fi audio equipment in Los Angeles, and was an assistant film editor at Universal Studios. Bob moved back to Buffalo in 1973 and began a career in real estate, first working for his father and then for Forest City Realty Trust. In 1984, he joined Ken Myszka, Dave Rogers, and Chuck Lannon at Sovran Group, Inc. Bob urged his partners, against conventional real estate wisdom, to invest in a relatively new business known as "self-storage." By the time Bob retired in 2018, the company that evolved into Life Storage, Inc. was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, operated over 700 stores, had almost 2,000 employees, and was the 4th largest self-storage firm in the country. When asked if Bob was an "out of the box" thinker, partner and friend Ken Myszka replied, "with Bob Attea, there is no box." Bob was truly defined by his creative pursuits. A talented musician from a young age, Bob could play nearly any instrument and was a particularly skilled saxophonist and guitarist. He was a member of several bands throughout his life and was devoted to an ever-evolving home recording studio. He cultivated a similar love of music in all of his children. A self-taught electrical and audio engineer, Bob designed and built sophisticated speaker boxes that were often gifted to friends and family. His creativity was especially evident in his woodworking - he crafted whimsical furniture, sculptures, instruments, jewelry boxes and toys for his grandchildren. He was a voracious reader of philosophical and theological books and found particular meaning in the writings of C.S. Lewis, G. K. Chesterton, and J.R.R. Tolkien. Bob was known for his quick wit, varied interests, intolerance for small talk and extreme candor. He wouldn't want a maudlin obituary; in fact, somewhere in heaven he is probably introducing himself with an inappropriate joke. Bob's participation in social events was limited, but he enjoyed many authentic, long-term friendships with people from all walks of life. He valued kindness, generosity, and intellectual curiosity above all else. Those who knew him well knew that he was a man of contradictions: fiercely private, but willing to share his experiences to help another feel less alone; highly educated, but steadfast in his belief that intellect has nothing to do with credentials; serious in his pursuit of all things philosophical, but most comfortable covered in sawdust in his workshop. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by many. A private service will be held in January for immediate family, and a memorial gathering will be held later in 2021 to celebrate Bob's life. In lieu of flowers, please offer an unexpected act of kindness or humor for someone who needs it.