Robert E. OAKES

OAKES - Robert E. Of West Seneca, passed away one year ago on April 1st, 2020, at age 75. Sadly missed, he was the beloved husband of 47 years to Virginia (Ginny) Maio and cherished father of James Oakes.Bob was active in a number of things, including many years of camping at Triple R in Franklinville, NY. As a volunteer, he was a Boy Scout leader, spent a number of years working with family on the Canadiana, and worked with CERTS in West Seneca. Later, his interest turned to Civil War Re-enacting where he remained active for over 20 years. He served first with the 155th NY Volunteers and then with the 9th New York Cavalry. (One of the benefits of the Cavalry was the sleeping on a cot instead of the ground, which at his age, he found to be a better trade.) He was also an avid stamp collector. Above all he was always willing to give a smile and a helping hand to others. After high school, Bob served four years in the US Air Force before starting work at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital becoming Supervisor of the SPD Department. It was there that he met his wife, Ginny. He then went on to the Erie County Medical Center as Supervisor of their SPD Dept. and enjoyed sharing stories of his pet rabbits with his fellow workers. He retired in December 2005. Bob loved his music and played the piano, guitar, violin, and banjo as well as the harmonica that he would take with him on his re-enactments. He was the dear brother of the late Daryle (late Isabella) Oakes and Don (June) Wallace; dearest brother-in-law to Anna (late Kenneth) Richardson, Patricia (Paul) Zadner, and Frank (Bonnie) Garback); and the cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be performed at a later date at Lakeside Cemetery in Hamburg, NY, with honors by the Civil War Re-enactors.