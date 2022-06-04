Robert Daniel MASLANKA

MASLANKA - Robert Daniel "Bob" Passed peacefully, on May 23, 2022, age of 81, in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Bob was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Stanley Maslanka and Mary Veronica Kaminski, both of Taunton, Massachusetts. Bob is survived by his loving daughters, Lore Feld and Lesa Miller; sons-in-law, Tag Feld and Trent Miller; his brother, John Maslanka (Lauretta); his cherished companion, Andrea Ehmann; his beloved grandchildren, Grace, Hope, Faith, Chance, and Max, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Carol Loraine Dick Maslanka and his brother David Henry Maslanka. Bob earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Brown University in 1963 and two Master's degrees in Chemistry and Education from Purdue University in 1968. He was known affectionately known as Mr. Maz by decades' worth of science students at Williamsville South High School in New York, who shared his many inside jokes. Ask them to define "potfor" or the motto of the Kentucky Fried Fox. As the sponsor of the Chess and Science Clubs, he presided over some vicious Basin Ball matches, chess tournaments, and the occasional rocket launch. A virtual Celebration of Life will occur in June 2022 details to follow on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/takyor.klozov. (If you knew Bob, the username is funny, otherwise carry on.) Bob will be terribly missed by his family, friends, and students. He loved life, his family, and especially his grandchildren, and his love was returned. He was an avid Angry Birds 2 warrior, and enjoyed volunteering and donating to his favorite causes and charities. He loved justice, puns, health, science, puzzles, space, and grammar, and was always willing to lend an ear or a hand or the shirt off his back. "Rest in peace, Bob, the world is a little darker without you in it."