McNEIL - Robert D. Robert D. McNeil died on November 24, 2020 at 87. Bob was a loving husband, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather. He was a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan, proud Scotsman, sudoku wizard, and avid outdoors-man. A graduate of the University of Buffalo, Bob was a respected engineer and was most proud of his contributions to the Space Shuttle and B-2 Bomber. After retiring, Bob enjoyed big game hunting expeditions in Wyoming and Montana and extensive travel in Europe and Asia. Bob was predeceased by his wife Donna (Schultz), with whom he raised their five children. He is survived by his wife, Gayle, and her family; his brother Gerald; his children Lynn, David (Mary), John (Rosella), Peter (Rhonda) and Paul (Sue); and his grandchildren Kimberly, Chelsea, RJ, Jack, Angus, and Fiona. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, NY.