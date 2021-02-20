KARSTEDT - Richard Michael Richard Michael Karstedt, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on January 28, 2021. Rick Was born on June 29, 1947 in Buffalo, NY. Son to Chester R. Karstedt, Katherine Michael, and brother to the late Michael T. Karstedt (Kathy). In 1958, with mother and brother, Rick moved to Las Vegas. During his childhood in Las Vegas, he was a member of various baseball and basketball teams. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing with family and friends at Willow Beach. Rick was a graduate of Las Vegas HS in 1965. After graduation, Rick moved back to Buffalo, NY where he attended Bryant & Stratton Business Institute. In 1968, Rick married his life long partner Jennifer Barry. Jennifer remained by his side for the next 53 years. Shortly after their marriage, Rick was drafted into the United States Army where he served 1 tour in Viet Nam. During his tour he was awarded multiple bronze stars and honorably discharged in 1970. After returning stateside, Rick began his career working for Household Finance where he remained for 25+ years. Upon retirement, him and his wife Jennie decided to move to Las Vegas to be closer to family. Richard is survived by his wife Jennifer (Barry) Karstedt and his two children Daniel (Michele) Karstedt, Scott Karstedt, and grandchildren Brennen, Matthew, and Samantha. Rick will be dearly missed. He loved his family, friends, and country.