ADLER - Ree July 2, 1928 - August 3, 2022. Born in an era when the aspirations of women were often suppressed by their responsibilities as housewives, Ree Adler nonetheless found ways to express her keen intelligence and social conscience. She volunteered for 10 years at the Everywoman Opportunity Center in Buffalo and decided, at the age of 52, to attend the University of Buffalo Law School. In 1992, 63-year-old Ree was named "Outstanding Young Lawyer" by the New York State Bar Association. As a legal aid lawyer, she helped establish a center for teenage mothers, coaxed corporations to provide free prescription drugs to needy individuals and set up a coalition of doctors and lawyers to discuss end-of-life issues. In 1970, Ree Adler married the love of her life, Dr. Richard Adler, who established and directed the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Buffalo General Hospital. Dick predeceased Ree in 2017. Ree will be forever in the hearts of her sister, Lenni Puritz; her children, Kathy (Jerry) Seldin, Jana (Howard) Wolff, Linda Lendman (David Katowitz), Pattie Adler (Lee Lanzen), Tom (Terry) Adler; her grandchildren, Zack (Rebeca) Katowitz, Ari Wolff (Hannah Joy Fortier), Dani Katowitz (Ari Kramer), Brandon Adler, Cressida Adler; and great-grandchild, Joshua Katowitz. Donations in honor of Ree Adler would be welcomed by Project Literacy of Greater Bergen County and Valley Hospice in Paramus, NJ.