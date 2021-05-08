Rebecca CONTI-COLE

CONTI-COLE - Rebecca September 19, 1959 - April 14, 2021. A life to remember, a life to celebrate. Loving daughter to James and Margaret Conti. Rebecca grew up as the oldest sister to Gabriel, Rosemary (Brownell), and Samuel Conti. She nurtured and supported her family, they celebrated one another's successes and grew together with each marriage, child, and memory. Rebecca is the proud mother of Daniel (Stacy) Conti (1980), and married the love of her life in 1999, Joseph Cole. Rebecca is the loving stepmother of Joseph (Karen) Cole, Paul (Linda) Cole, Tony (Katia) Cole, and Tyler (Jessica) Cole. Rebecca graduated with a bachelor's degree in business from Empire State College. She celebrated 25 years of success at GHI as the Sales Manager and went on to retire from Eastman Machine Company (Buffalo, NY) as the Technical Service Coordinator, most importantly, she has formed lasting friendships with those she has shared her career with. If you had the opportunity to meet Rebecca, you would quickly come to understand the meaning of family. Family are those we love, those we surround ourselves with and those who see one another through thick and thin. If anybody can bring people together it was Rebecca. She had a unique ability to see the best in every person and went out of her way to ensure the bonds and connections were never broken. We may all learn a life lesson from Rebecca, unconditionally love those we surround ourselves with. Rebecca will be forever remembered and loved.