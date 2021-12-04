Raymond J., Sr. NOWAK

NOWAK - Raymond J., Sr. Raymond J. Nowak Sr. This is the story of Raymond J. Nowak, Sr. of Lewiston, NY who passed peacefully on November 2, 2021 at home. Ray was one-of-a-kind, a most unique individual. He was a talented musician who played and loved all kinds of music (especially the blues and reggae). His creativity and artistic ability were evident in his paintings and the many home-made cards that he often created for others. Ray especially looked forward to spending time with his friends & family. He loved entertaining and found enjoyment in his creative and exceptional cooking skills along with his knowledge of fine wines which he enjoyed sharing with all. He loved history and had a continuous love of learning. Ray always had a "system" for everything and was quite the character. He was truly enjoying retired life in Lewiston. He was an endearing, funny, faithful, and passionate man who loved life and was loved by those he crossed paths with. Many who knew him have "a Raymond story" that often leads to a memorable chuckle! He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, cousin, and friend that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. There will never be another quite like him! Raymond's story began on March 30, 1940, the oldest child of John & Josephine (Darlak) Nowak and the brother of Lorraine Karpiec (Ted). He was born in Buffalo, NY where he made lifelong friends in a neighborhood where everyone looked out for each other. He was proud of being an altar server and a member of the church choir as a child. He spent his entire working life (56 yrs.) in the Optical industry from which he finally retired in 2012. Loved ones that cleared the path for Raymond are his mother and father, his sister Lorraine (Lori), his father-in-law, Joseph Jarosz, Sr., and many missed family members & friends. He also will be so happy to be reunited with his beloved "guard cat", Baby. Loved ones that will miss Ray until they meet again are his wife, Linda (Jarosz) Nowak; his son Raymond (RJ) Nowak Jr.; his mother-in law, Theresa (Glomb) Jarosz; brother-in-law, Joseph Jarosz, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Genene Crofut (Peter) and Gretchen Hicks (Sean); and his most special cousin Norman Wesley. He is further survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston, NY 14092 at 10AM. Please assemble at Church. Arrangements were made through the Rhoney Funeral Home, Lewiston, NY. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Raymond's name to the Lewiston Council on the Arts, Lewiston Fire Co. #1, or a charity of your choice. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.