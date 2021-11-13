COHEN - Professor Harold L. Professor Harold L. Cohen, passed away gently on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Born 1925 in Brooklyn, NY to Russian/Polish immigrant parents, he was 96 years old. Cohen was preceded in death by his wife, Mary D. Cohen who passed June 16, 2020. They were married for 69 years. He is survived by his children Jano Cohen, Lore Devra Levin and David Cohen; daughter-in-law Margaret Cohen; grandchildren Jessica Cohen-Nowak and Adam Cohen-Nowak. A Spring 2022 memorial is planned. Trained in the Bauhaus tradition of art and design at the Institute of Design in Chicago, Cohen had many roles: professor/administrator at several universities, inventor, and artist. His "Designers in Production" furniture with Davis Pratt won awards; their chairs and tables are in the NY Museum of Modern Art and the Art Institute of Chicago. Cohen wrapped up his career as Dean Emeritus and Professor at the School of Architecture and Planning, State University of NY at Buffalo. As Dean, Cohen was instrumental in the redesign of downtown Buffalo and breathing life into its Theatre District. Cohen and his wife traveled the globe for vacations, humanitarian, medical and scientific missions. Leading a fight against Chagas disease, Cohen founded Health in Housing, now part of the World Health Organization. He also designed the Insect World for the Buffalo Museum of Science where Mary and their collection of insects from South America were displayed for 20 plus years. At 75, Cohen gave up teaching to return to his love of art and printmaking. He opened his studio in downtown Buffalo. Cohen combined his love of religion, design, and art studies into a diverse accumulation of prints, paintings and sculpture. Much of his art resides at the Burchfield Penny Art Center. About his art, Cohen said, "Cultural experiences enrich our lives, and our inner worlds are just as complex. Personal struggles with mental anguish and depression isolate us. The lack of humanity in today's world is not new. History shows that hostility, mass murder and the indifference of human suffering continues. Today's world of hatred and indifference to human suffering reminds us that we cannot turn our backs on humanity. We cannot forget. I produce images that offer a personal glimpse at humanity and life. My own struggles as a victim of Anti-Semitism and bigotry left a permanent impression and a desire to help humanity." www.HaroldLCohen.com. Donations may be made in his name to Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo, www.HospiceBuffalo.com