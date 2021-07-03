Pratibha DEO

- Pratibha July 13, 1922 - June 20, 2021. Wife of late Purushottam G. Deo for 57 years, mother of Prakash (Suhasini) Deo, and Ranjana (Prasad) Kadle, grandmother of Aneesha (Shoneel) Kolhatkar, Rohini Kadle (Vatsal Shah), Trisha Kadle (Alek Burk) and great-grandmother of Akul and Siyona. She was born and brought up in India. She resided with her daughter's family in Williamsville. A brilliant mind with unbending resolve, she had one of the most caring and compassionate hearts and was extremely humble. Growing up, she broke many academic records and was awarded several academic medals. In high school and college, her accomplishments were held up as their targets to achieve. But she didn't just excel in academics. She won many prizes for sports and was a good swimmer. She once swam across and back the Narmada river. She also actively assisted her brother and other freedom fighters in their quest for India's independence. All of this may seem 'routine' these days, but then consider that this was back in the 1940s in India. In the late 50s, when she was married with two young children, and while she was new on the faculty of Lucknow University, she received a Fulbright scholarship to come to the U.S. for doctoral studies. While her husband took care of the young children in India, she came to UC Berkeley and finished her doctoral studies in record time. Eager to return home to her family, she went back to India. Her husband had moved to Chandigarh and so she joined the faculty of Punjab University, and continued there for several years. Later, she moved to Bombay University as Professor and Chair. Teaching was her passion and she talked about her students up until the very end. She was an excellent and creative writer. She could write long articles in her beautiful handwriting without once having to strike out a word. In the later years of her life, she published two books containing her poems in her native language, Marathi. She loved to cook and stitch and also made many beautiful cross-stitch wall hangings that still adorn the walls of her daughter's home. She was an avid sports fan and would watch all the Yankees and Bills games. She loved cricket and was a huge fan of the Mumbai Indians cricket team. She loved to travel to see new places. She was fond of mathematical puzzles. She looked forward to getting a copy of the Buffalo News so she could solve the daily Suduko. Even the 4- and the 5-star puzzles were tackled by the end of the day. Beyond her long list of accomplishments are the more intangible aspects of her life - her personality and her spirit. She was selfless and nurturing. Her desire to live each day to its fullest was remarkable. She has been and will continue to be an inspiration to many women and young girls. She was a shining example of how one can aim high, persevere, prevail, and yet remain humble.