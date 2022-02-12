MORE - Phillip Wilson Phillip Wilson More, age 68, passed away on February 1, 2022. Mr. More was a direct descendent of the Hamlin family, prominent in the arts, culture and sport in the Niagara Frontier stretching back to the 19th century. His Great great-grandfather Cicero Hamlin owned and operated one of the Country's largest horse breeding farms in East Aurora, setting World records for his trotters. Mr. More's Great grandfather Chauncey J. Hamlin, who founded the International Council of Museums, was longtime President of the Buffalo Museum of Science and instrumental in financing and building its present home on Humboldt Parkway. Phil More went to the Nichols School, was graduated from Park School and attended Pitzer College. He fashioned a career of the tennis profession spanning his early days competing at local tournaments, owning and operating Racquets and More Inc. to resurfacing over 1500 courts throughout Western New York and Florida under the auspices of Courts and More LLC. "In many ways Tennis was his life blood as both a competitor, teacher/coach and entrepreneur," his twin brother David noted. Along with winning the singles and member guest tournaments at the Buffalo Tennis and Squash Club, Phil More managed the Tennis and Athletic facility at the Buffalo Hilton and launched successful businesses devoted to the sport. He is remembered by family and friends as a fierce competitor both on and off the courts. A member of the US Professional Tennis Association, Phil More devoted his energies to improving access to and enjoyment of tennis for amateurs and professionals alike. Phil More was also an actively involved in his family's summer vacation compound on an Island shared by his cousin, actor Harry Hamlin in the Muskoka Lakes, Ontario. He was an avid fisherman there often venturing out in the early morning angling for full days catch in just a few hours. His daughter Katie More commented that her father "was well-known for his larger-than-life personality, affinity for billiards and the harmonica, and a penchant for music's great crooners. He will be remembered as a man who wore his heart on his sleeve, unapologetically so." He is survived by his mother Martje V. More of Sarasota, Florida; two brothers David H. More and Richard G. More of Buffalo, New York; a daughter Katie of Toronto, Ontario and a son Scott of East Aurora, New York and five grandchildren. A Memorial Service was held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. More was interred there at the Hamlin family plot.