Phillip MARTORANA

MARTORANA - Phillip Growing up on the West Side of Buffalo, NY in the 1950's, Phil had a plan for his life. To earn and save enough money to go to college and someday own his own business in the Plumbing field. Phil came from a large "proud to be Italian" family of 5 sisters and 1 brother. He began his plan for life at McKinley HS. After graduating from the Plumbers Apprentice Program, he worked in the field until the US Army called him to serve his country. He guarded the Russian Border and also traveled to many European countries where he met extended family members. Upon return to the US, Phil immediately attended ECC to acquire his needed credentials. Soon, he met his future partner and began his future. Together, they worked high profile projects and became very well respected among the industry. After his first retirement, he worked with many of his former competitors until the age of 84. Phil loved his life, family, friends, work and was proud of serving his country. Phil married Grace Szefel in 1960 and had 3 beautiful children. The future would produce 2 granddaughters who were the apple of his eye. He was a recognized for outstanding service and leadership as President of the Officers, Directors and members of the Plumbing Contractor Association of Erie County, NY. He was the Treasurer for the association for many years and also sat on may of the PCA's committees. He was given "Honorary Membership" for his numerous contributions to the association and the industry. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him....