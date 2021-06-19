SULTZ - Philip Acclaimed artist, author, and teacher Philip Sultz passed away May 10, 2021 at age 90 in Bangor, Maine. Survived by wife Janice Sultz, daughters Heather Sultz and Jennifer Sultz, brothers Irving (Marilyn) and Harry (Rose) Sultz, and beloved family, friends and colleagues. Born in Buffalo, NY, Phil taught art in higher education for over 30 years, including Webster University where he was Professor Emeritus. He was a 1975 National Endowment for the Arts winner. His most recent critically acclaimed book Lake Effect Days was published in 2018 by Abbeville Laboratory Books. For full obituary, memorial service information and online condolences, visit https://link.inmemori.com/rYDIVG.